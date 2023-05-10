VFW Auxiliary OKs memberships May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The regular meeting of Ronald Westby VFW Post 2638 Auxiliary was called to order by President Paula Barrick on May 8 at 5 p.m. according to ritual. There were six members present.The investigating committee reviewed and approved the petitions of membership for Jean Epley and Janet Hodne, daughters of LaVern Schoeberl.The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were read and approved.Buddy Poppy Day in Madison is May 19. Volunteers will be at Sunshine, Lewis and the post office accepting donations. All donations will be used to support veterans and their families.Eleven hygiene kits for the homeless were presented to the Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership.A donation was made to the Community Center for Bike Safety Day on May 13 at the Madison High School parking lot.The next Second Sunday of the Month brunch will be held on May 14, Mother’s Day. There will not be a brunch in June, July or August.Closing ceremonies were conducted in accordance with the ritual and the meeting adjourned at 6 p.m. The next meeting will be held on June 12 at 5 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self Bender and Green Colman-Egan relay teams set meet records at Howard Wood Madison's Emmett Brown earns prestigious John Philip Sousa Award Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges LAIC enlists Child Care Biz Bickett sentenced for grand theft Amerigroup Financial: care with a personal touch Legion posts seek Boys and Girls State applicants SBS CyberSecurity looks to the future with new ownership Follow us Facebook Twitter