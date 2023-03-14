Two Dakota State University faculty members presented a workshop titled “Huawei, 5G and the China-US Technology Race: A NCTA Workshop for K-12 Educators” via Zoom last week.
Dr. David Kenley, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, presented a 45-minute lecture on how China’s emphasis on technology impacts society, government, economics and international relations.
Dr. David Zeng, assistant professor in the College of Business & Information Systems, delivered a 50-minute lecture on the state of the technology competition between China and the U.S.
“U.S.-China artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the key issues that defines public policy, cultural and educational exchange/understanding, research and development collaboration and international relations for years to come,” Zeng said.
Kenley said that the two countries are world leaders in AI and other advanced cyber technologies.
The U.S. and China are competing in all emerging technologies, AI, 5G, green technologies, biotechnology, quantum technologies and semiconductors, Zeng said.
“Clearly both countries see the development of cyber-related technologies as crucial to their bilateral as well as international relations,” Kenley said. “Both countries are eager to capitalize on the advantages of technology while avoiding some of the inevitable pitfalls.”
The workshop was funded by the Freeman Foundation through the National Consortium for Teaching about Asia.
“The funders realize that K-12 educators play a critical role in improving society’s understanding of Asia,” Kenley said. “If students have a more nuanced view of East Asia, they will be better prepared to succeed in college and assume influential roles in society.”
“Hopefully, the K-12 educators will be able to share their understanding with their students, which would improve mutual understanding between Americans and Chinese,” Zeng said.