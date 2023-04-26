Vacanti HR

THE MADISON BULLDOGS celebrate after Amanda Vacanti hit a three-run home run in the top of the third inning against Sioux Falls Christian on Tuesday at the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls.

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Everything was firing on all cylinders for the Madison Bulldogs against Sioux Falls Christian on Tuesday in Sioux Falls. The Bulldogs scored 15 runs in four innings and Amanda Vacanti pitched a no-hitter as Madison routed the Chargers 15-0.

“The girls saw the ball well at the plate and had great hits during the game,” Madison co-head coach Katie Weeldreyer said. “It was a great team win with everyone contributing. They have been working hard and are continuing to improve as the season progresses.”