Everything was firing on all cylinders for the Madison Bulldogs against Sioux Falls Christian on Tuesday in Sioux Falls. The Bulldogs scored 15 runs in four innings and Amanda Vacanti pitched a no-hitter as Madison routed the Chargers 15-0.
“The girls saw the ball well at the plate and had great hits during the game,” Madison co-head coach Katie Weeldreyer said. “It was a great team win with everyone contributing. They have been working hard and are continuing to improve as the season progresses.”
After scoring two runs in the top of the first inning, the Bulldogs erupted for eight runs in the second inning. That scoring barrage was highlighted by a bases-clearing two-out double from Ella Malone.
In the bottom of the second inning, Vacanti started off with a three-pitch strikeout. Vacanti went on to strike out the side in the bottom of the second.
In the top of the third, Vacanti hit a three-run home run to put the Bulldogs up 13-0. In the bottom half of the inning, Vacanti set down the Chargers in order again.
Evie Lurz hit an RBI triple in the top of the fourth inning to put the Bulldogs up 15-0. Vacanti closed the door on the Chargers in the bottom of the fourth with another 1-2-3 inning.
Vacanti finished the game with eight strikeouts in four innings and pitched a no-hitter for the Bulldogs.
With the win the Bulldogs improved to 2-2 overall. Madison will look to pick up their third straight win on Thursday when they play host to Tri-Valley.