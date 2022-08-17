Flyover impresses crowd

LEE GREENWOOD’S “God Bless the USA” sung in conjunction with a flyover at DownTown in MadTown inspired patriotism in the crowd.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Temperatures were mild, a breeze circulated the air, and the evening’s entertainment was engaging the audience.

The Dueling Duo was doing an Olivia Newton-John tribute, leading the audience at DownTown in MadTown in singing “Summer Nights,” a song from “Grease.” Andy Gibson and Ryan Merriam had been teasing the audience that something was happening at 7 p.m., and at 7 p.m. they segued into Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”