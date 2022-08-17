Temperatures were mild, a breeze circulated the air, and the evening’s entertainment was engaging the audience.
The Dueling Duo was doing an Olivia Newton-John tribute, leading the audience at DownTown in MadTown in singing “Summer Nights,” a song from “Grease.” Andy Gibson and Ryan Merriam had been teasing the audience that something was happening at 7 p.m., and at 7 p.m. they segued into Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”
As they did so, three planes flew down Egan Avenue in formation with smoke trailing behind them. The crowd rose to its feet and began to sing along, caught up with the patriotic fervor of the moment.
“I’m proud to be an American / Where at least I know I’m free / And I won’t forget the men who died / Who gave that right to me.”
The local pilots – Jim Huls, Jim Enga and Marc Molskness – were all flying aircraft built from kits. Huls in the blue plane was flying an RV-8A, Enga in the No. 2 position (left of the lead) was in an RV-7A, and Molskness was in an RV-6A.
RV stands for Richard VanGrunsve, the pilot and engineer who designed the first planes and began selling plans and kits in the 1970s. Huls and Enga built their own planes, Enga with the help of his dad.
“They’re the most popular kit airplane,” Enga said in an interview on Wednesday morning. They go about 200 mph and are aerobatic.
The three have been doing formation flights for more than 10 years, Enga indicated. The smoke trails result from introducing oil into the exhaustion system.
Eric Hortness, executive director of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, said the pilots have done flyovers for other events, such as baseball tournaments. He has not previously asked them to do a flyover for a DownTown event.
He planned the flyover to honor members of the 211th Engineer Company of the South Dakota Army National Guard.
South of the inflatables on Egan Avenue, boxy military vehicles lined both sides of the street on Tuesday evening. Members of the unit, in army combat uniforms, stood ready to answer questions and explain how each piece of equipment is used.
Chester native Sgt. Jason Malecek spoke with parents as their children climbed inside an M113 armored personnel carrier. He has served in the SDNG for 16 years, having joined initially for the educational benefits.
“I didn’t have a way to pay for college,” he said.
That desire for an education came with a price; he was deployed to Afghanistan with the unit. Malecek currently works in Aberdeen as a professional firefighter and is studying to become a paramedic.
Hortness was amazed by the crowd’s response to the flyover and believes a similar tribute would also have been appropriate for National Night Out.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” he admitted. “Everyone standing up and singing with the band gave me goosebumps.”