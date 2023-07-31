BROOKINGS – South Dakota State University Extension will host an Aug. 9 bus tour highlighting award-winning precision agricultural strategies used by farmers to mitigate saline soils while also maximizing productivity and profitability.

Tour participants will learn about how Craig and Gene Stehly utilized resources and insight gained by participating in the Every Acre Counts program. The tour lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch provided, at the Stehly farm, 24842 403 Ave., Mitchell. It is co-sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, Pheasants Forever and the conservation districts of Davison, Aurora and Sanborn counties.