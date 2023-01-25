The Madison Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed will take place at the Fire Hall from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
In addition to rocky mountain oysters, the feed will serve turkey nuggets, pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans and scalloped potatoes. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and younger.
At the end of the night, the department will draw a name and split 50% of the night’s proceeds with the winner.
The department will kick off its raffle ticket sales at the Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed. Up to 300 tickets, at $100 each, will be sold until the end of March. Starting April 1, the department will award a gun to a different winner for 30 straight days.
“There are no duplicates,” said Fire Chief Randy Minnaert. “We have stuff from pistols to rifles to shotguns.”
Most of the money raised will go to new rescue equipment to expand the department’s arsenal, Minnaert said. The rest will go to equipment upkeep and other regular expenses.
“We’re a little short when it comes to [rescue] equipment,” he said.
The department’s only other regular fund-raiser is in June at Madison’s Prairie Village. For Prairie Village’s bull riding event, the fire department takes over the beer garden and receives the night’s proceeds.
In the past, the department hosted a dance, but Minnaert said they haven’t been able to have a dance since the COVID-19 pandemic began.