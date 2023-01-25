Randy Minnaert

The Madison Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed will take place at the Fire Hall from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to rocky mountain oysters, the feed will serve turkey nuggets, pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans and scalloped potatoes. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and younger.