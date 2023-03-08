CHASE STEUERWALD (left), Hannah Meyer, Lizzie Pickard and Autumn Lindholm pose in front of an award display case in Sarah Jongeling's classroom at Madison High School on Wednesday. The four students will compete in a restaurant management competition in Pierre on Tuesday.
Four Madison High School students will compete in a restaurant management competition in Pierre on Tuesday.
They will compete with about 50 other students from six schools across the state in the South Dakota ProStart Invitational. Winners of the restaurant management and culinary arts competitions will receive scholarships and advance to the National ProStart Invitational, which is held in Washington, D.C., in May.
Seniors Lizzie Pickard and Hannah Meyer and juniors Autumn Lindholm and Chase Steuerwald will represent MHS this year. Only Lindholm has competed in the event before, and her teammates said they are grateful for her experience and for the opportunity to compete.
“This is something we’ve put a lot of work into,” Meyer said. “It’ll be fun to see what they [the judges] think of it and then see if we can be the first team from Madison to get to go to nationals.”
Before the competition, participants are instructed to develop a restaurant concept based on a set of demographic information. From there, the students must prepare a menu, create a marketing strategy, write a budget, design the interior and more.
The competition kicks off at Pierre’s Ramkota Hotel and Convention Centre on Tuesday. The Madison competitors will get their start at 8:45 a.m., and they will spend the day talking to judges in 7-minute increments about their prepared restaurant management plans. The event, which is open to the public, will be set up as an expo, with each team having their own booth.
Madison’s management team typically places in the top three at the competition. In the past few years, the school hasn’t sent a culinary arts team due to the increased time commitment and scheduling conflicts, despite there being some student interest, said culinary and ProStart instructor Sarah Jongeling.
Even for the management portion, which doesn’t require as many in-person meetings, scheduling is the biggest challenge the MHS competitors said they faced. Each one has a part-time job, extracurricular activities or both.
Despite these challenges, Jongeling said, she is happy to see the students expand their horizons and dig deep into an industry skilled for hungry employees, both in the ProStart program and the state competition.
ProStart is a career and technical education program that teaches high school students about culinary arts and restaurant management, combining classroom learning, industry experience and ProStart competitions. The program, which is sponsored by the South Dakota Retailers Association, offers two courses for 10th- through 12th-grade students.
Jongeling said it’s an “all-inclusive” program which prepares students for work in the restaurant business and as home cooks.
“The restaurant and food service and hospitality and tourism industry as a whole is always looking for employees. They’re always looking for people to come up, whether it’s dishwashers, line cooks, event planners, executive chefs…It’s not the highest-paying job in the world, but there’s a demand,” Jongeling said. “The people a lot of times that go into the industry, they have a passion for it. I always tell the kids, ‘Worst case scenario, you’re going to know how to cook...You’re going to be able to fend for yourself’.”