CHASE STEUERWALD (left), Hannah Meyer, Lizzie Pickard and Autumn Lindholm pose in front of an award display case in Sarah Jongeling's classroom at Madison High School on Wednesday. The four students will compete in a restaurant management competition in Pierre on Tuesday.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Four Madison High School students will compete in a restaurant management competition in Pierre on Tuesday.

They will compete with about 50 other students from six schools across the state in the South Dakota ProStart Invitational. Winners of the restaurant management and culinary arts competitions will receive scholarships and advance to the National ProStart Invitational, which is held in Washington, D.C., in May.