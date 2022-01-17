Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/16/22 00:00 CFS22-00303 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD 234TH ST MADISON

01/16/22 07:39 CFS22-00304 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

01/16/22 08:19 CFS22-00305 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone S UNION AVE MADISON

01/16/22 09:03 CFS22-00306 Welfare Check Assistance Given LCSO 451ST AVE MADISON

01/16/22 09:45 CFS22-00307 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

01/16/22 11:10 CFS22-00308 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

01/16/22 12:27 CFS22-00309 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone

01/16/22 13:07 CFS22-00310 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS NW 2ND ST MADISON

01/16/22 14:46 CFS22-00311 Medical Patient Transported EMS 220TH ST

01/16/22 14:47 CFS22-00312 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

01/16/22 16:24 CFS22-00313 Death Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S MILWAUKEE AVE WENTWORTH

01/16/22 17:48 CFS22-00314 MVA Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 34

01/16/22 18:00 CFS22-00315 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/16/22 18:19 CFS22-00316 Vehicle Stolen Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO GRANDVIEW DR MADISON

01/16/22 18:31 CFS22-00317 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

01/16/22 18:31 CFS22-00318 Civil 911 Caller Given A GRANDVIEW DR MADISON

01/16/22 20:14 CFS22-00319 Alarm Patient Transported MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/16/22 22:07 CFS22-00320 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/16/22 22:35 CFS22-00321 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/16/22 23:04 CFS22-00322 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/16/22 23:55 CFS22-00323 Suspicious Vehicle MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

Total Records: 21