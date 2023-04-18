The Lake County Commission heard from a local landowner about concerns regarding the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline and about a recently received state grant to fund repairs to a bridge at its Tuesday meeting.

Linda Rippentrop, a landowner, spoke to the commissioners on the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline, which would transport liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants across the Midwest and Great Plains to an underground storage site in North Dakota. Rippentrop asked for “renewed urgency” from the commissioners on passing ordinances to protect natural resources and residents. Rippentrop said her family has owned land in the county for over 100 years.