The Lake County Commission heard from a local landowner about concerns regarding the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline and about a recently received state grant to fund repairs to a bridge at its Tuesday meeting.
Linda Rippentrop, a landowner, spoke to the commissioners on the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline, which would transport liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants across the Midwest and Great Plains to an underground storage site in North Dakota. Rippentrop asked for “renewed urgency” from the commissioners on passing ordinances to protect natural resources and residents. Rippentrop said her family has owned land in the county for over 100 years.
“I remember something very vividly my father told me. … ‘Don’t ever sell the land. It’s a valuable asset, and they aren’t making any more of it. If you’re a good steward of the land and continue to pay your taxes, it can’t be taken away from you’,” Rippentrop said.
Rippentrop told the commissioners that she had received a letter from Summit Carbon Solution’s attorneys with a final easement offer. The letter stated that if she didn’t accept the offer, then the company could bring legal action against her and might attempt to seize the land through eminent domain.
“I’m fighting, but I can’t do it alone. I need Lake County to put ordinances in place to protect residents of the county and our land. … The project has just gotten real, and the urgency has just gotten real,” Rippentrop said.
Commissioners are not required to respond to public comments and did not in this case. Summit Carbon Solutions did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The commissioners heard the county had received a grant of $1,525,500 from the South Dakota Department of Transportation to repair a bridge between Round Lake and Brant Lake. The grant will cover 80% of the project, and the county will cover the remaining $460,000
“This is the most expensive bridge project we have taken on to date,” wrote Shelli Gust, the commission administrative assistant.
The commission also denied a resident’s request to refund wheel tax fees. A Lake County resident approached the county asking for a refund for a four-wheel trailer when the trailer actually had two wheels. The resident paid the tax from 2012 to 2022, and the refund would have been about $100, if it were approved. The refund would be taken out of the Highway Department’s fund.
State law allows counties to pass a wheel tax as an ordinance, but the law doesn’t provide a way to provide refunds when an owner pays wheel tax fees in error, said Shelli Gust, who said she consulted with State’s Attorney Wendy Kloeppner. The South Dakota Department of Revenue and Lake County treasurer both denied the individual’s request.
Gust said the commission could amend the ordinance if they believe a refund should be issued. This way, future refund requests can be dealt with consistently.
“In other situations where there are errors and refunds are issued, the time allowed is limited,” Gust wrote. “For example, if it had been the noncommercial trailer fee that had been overcharged, [an] application for refund must be made within 90 days of the date the fee was paid.”
Ultimately, the commission voted to deny the refund, citing the 10-year time period and property owners’ responsibilities to ensure information is correct on paperwork.
The Lake County Commission will next meet on Tuesday, May 2, and 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In other business:
Lake County 4-H, Community Health Nurse Maria Haider, Emergency Manager Kody Keefer, Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson and Dave Hare of Buildings and Grounds submitted quarterly reports for their departments.
Shelli Gust reported on two grants she is applying for to fund security improvements in the courthouse.
The commission acknowledged a written notice from the Madison Regional Health Foundation for a June 23 raffle fundraiser.
The commission approved a temporary liquor license for Hef’s Bar and Grill for an April 22 cancer benefit, an agreement with First Bank and Trust and several utility occupancy permits, as well as the resignation of two county employees and the termination of another.