Madison GBB

MADISON'S Zoey Gerry drives to the basket against Tri-Valley on Monday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs lost a back-and-forth battle against Tri-Valley 52-48 on Monday in Colton. The four-point loss marked the sixth straight girls basketball defeat for the Bulldogs, who fell to 3-10 overall.

Zoey Gerry opened the game by knocking down a three-pointer to give the visiting Bulldogs the first lead of the game. The Mustangs answered with a three-pointer of their own to tie the game at three.