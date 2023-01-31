The Madison Bulldogs lost a back-and-forth battle against Tri-Valley 52-48 on Monday in Colton. The four-point loss marked the sixth straight girls basketball defeat for the Bulldogs, who fell to 3-10 overall.
Zoey Gerry opened the game by knocking down a three-pointer to give the visiting Bulldogs the first lead of the game. The Mustangs answered with a three-pointer of their own to tie the game at three.
With the Bulldogs trailing 8-6, Gerry hit her second three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 9-8 lead. Gerry scored the team’s first nine points.
At the end of the first quarter, the Mustangs held a 15-11 lead. Karley Lurz opened the scoring in the second quarter with a three-pointer to cut Tri-Valley’s lead to 15-14.
Gerry made her third three-pointer of the first half to cut Tri-Valley’s lead to 24-19. At intermission, the Bulldogs trailed Tri-Valley 24-21.
Following a basket from the Mustangs, Madison’s Audrey Nelson scored her first points of the game to cut Tri-Valley’s lead to 27-23.
With the Bulldogs trailing 37-29, Gerry knocked down a basket to cut Tri-Valley’s lead to 37-31. That kickstarted a 9-0 scoring run for the Bulldogs — a run that was capped off by a three-pointer from Lurz to give the Bulldogs a 38-37 lead.
At the end of the third quarter, Madison trailed Tri-Valley 39-38.
Cheyenne Wallowingbull converted a three-point play to start the final quarter and put the Bulldogs up 41-39. A basket from Ella Peterreins pushed Madison’s lead to 43-39.
The Mustangs responded with a 7-0 run to take a 46-43 lead with 2:20 left in the game. A three-point play from Lurz tied the game at 46. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Tri-Valley outscored Madison 6-2 down the stretch to pick up the 52-48 victory.
Gerry finished the game with 22 points and six rebounds. Lurz ended the game with 10 points and six rebounds. Peterreins chipped in with seven points and five rebounds.