Kristin Fox, PT, DPT received the Physical Therapist of the Year award from the South Dakota chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA-SD) at the annual meeting on Nov. 5.
The PT of the Year award is presented to a South Dakota PT who is active in the APTA and shows a dedication to the advancement of the profession through lifelong learning and practice in accordance with the American Physical Therapy Association’s (APTA) guidelines.
Matt Weigel, a fellow committee member, said: ”Kristin currently serves as the pay chair for the APTA-SD reimbursement committee. She has gone above and beyond in her role as chairperson. She is an excellent leader. She’s organized, prepared, dependable and an excellent speaker. In addition to her role as pay chair, Kristin also helped APTA-SD with fund-raising events. Kristin is a private practice owner who could easily say she is too busy as a business owner to volunteer for APTA-SD, but she has made time to help our organization, and the time she has devoted has been notable. I’m very thankful for her effort and hope she continues be active with APTA-SD.”
Fox is a 10-year member of the APTA-SD and is the Reimbursement Committee payment chair. Along with those duties, she has been active in organizing events for the APTA-SD PAC and volunteers in her community through the Special Olympics SD — Madison Area All Stars Track & Field Coach, Madison Area Movers & Shakers — Parkinson’s Support Group, DSU Distance Running Camp presenter and DSU Athletic Committee member.
Fox completed her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree in 2007 from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She is the owner of Madison Physical Therapy in Madison.