Kristin Fox, PT, DPT received the Physical Therapist of the Year award from the South Dakota chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA-SD) at the annual meeting on Nov. 5.

The PT of the Year award is presented to a South Dakota PT who is active in the APTA and shows a dedication to the advancement of the profession through lifelong learning and practice in accordance with the American Physical Therapy Association’s (APTA) guidelines.