So much happens in the spring, especially across rural South Dakota. Within our agriculture industry, it doesn’t matter if your focus is crop production, livestock or both, lots of pieces come together suddenly and demand countless hours of attention as April rolls into May.
It’s similar here at Prairie Village. There are dozens of details that must take shape right now, many of them within only a couple weeks’ timeframe, somewhat independent of the loads of planning that occurred all winter. Swinging the gates wide on opening day is more of a culmination than a beginning.
One of the myriad projects that comes to fruition after weeks of planning is staffing for our upcoming season. It’s a great thing to welcome back some of our regular faces, as their experience working on the inside of this operation is priceless. We are fortunate to see that happen again this year, and those veterans will be joined by two new employees we are so pleased to welcome into this busy world of our daily operations.
Another key element to our success is a troop of volunteers who will play major roles in specific projects throughout the coming months. Several within our railroad group have been busy for weeks renovating one of our passenger cars, which will ultimately bring a fresh legitimacy to every experience on the rails.
Another group is assembling well-laid plans to tackle work on one of our churches. Communication and coordination internally are key in ventures such as these to ultimately achieve outcomes that best move the village forward.
Somehow, while getting ready to open for a huge season of visitors, events and camping, we also need to pull off our annual consignment auction. Home-stretch preparation for this staple of spring alone easily occupies 75 hours per week during the two weeks leading up to the event itself – which lands just one day ahead of our season opener.
We hope you’ll come out for a great auction day on Sat., May 7. Gates open at 7 a.m. morning and the sale starts at 10.
We’re still accepting consignable items through 5:30 p.m. Friday, which is a necessary hard cutoff so scads of final details can be readied that night for the next morning’s big event.
Then, on Sun., May 8, the flag will fly once again in front of our gift shop at 11 a.m., symbolically helping us usher in a packed 2022 season. As our opener happens to land on Mother’s Day this year, a train ride that day at 2 p.m. will be free to all moms.
Stay tuned for detailed introductions of our Opera House concert series performances, a popular summer offering which last year hit new heights of attendance. This recipe amounts to a puzzle I begin to tackle in the fall, with end details coming together by early winter via contracts with entertainers who best fit our final package. Ever since I watched all three agreements fall into place in January, I’ve been looking forward to seeing our audiences enjoy this year’s fresh, talented lineup.
Often, people ask me, “What new things are happening at Prairie Village this season”? I spend a great deal of time throughout the year deliberately hammering out plans for exactly this – new ventures for the village.
Ideas mold into full form often over a couple of years’ time, as it matters that execution of major projects happens methodically. And the details matter.
Two such items have been stirring in the shadows for some time now, and next week I’ll announce both. Trust me…they’ll be worth the read!