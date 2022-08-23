Lake County commissioners were advised at a special meeting on Monday that they may have to consider a special tax levy for the road and bridge fund.
“There ain’t much fat to trim off; it’s getting down to the nitty gritty,” Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson told commissioners when he was asked to discuss another round of cuts on Monday morning.
At a regular meeting last week, commissioners looked at a revised budget request from the Highway Department which Commissioner Dennis Slaughter and Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, helped to develop. This week, commissioners sought to make additional cuts.
Traditionally, the road and bridge fund is augmented with an operating transfer from the general fund. In addition, Lake County has a special fund for road and bridge projects which is sometimes tapped for projects the county is planning.
On Monday, commissioners discussed various options for meeting equipment needs. Nelson initially requested $1.5 million for equipment. That was cut to $300,000.
He previously reported he was seeking to trade in equipment that wasn’t often used and was looking into lease agreements. Nelson did not have updates on these efforts.
Commissioners asked Nelson to look into financing options. As part of the brainstorming process, they even tossed out the idea of ordering equipment, knowing it may not be received until fiscal 2024, at which time payment would be made.
“The equipment has been passed over for quite a while,” Nelson told commissioners as the discussion continued. In the end, the equipment allocation remained at $300,000.
When commissioners began to look at the overlay project planned for 2023, Gust raised the possibility of a tax levy for the road and bridge fund. She told commissioners the Highway Department budget has increased $1 million over the last three years.
“That means everyone has to cut or you have to keep applying more cash,” she said.
She acknowledged that thus far “everything has fallen into place” so the county has been able to cover the increases, but she reminded commissioners how difficult making cuts this year was for them.
“You could always go for an opt-out,” Gust told commissioners. She indicated it would provide a long-term solution.
In 2017, the commission passed a resolution to levy a .90 mill road and bridge tax, but voters rejected the resolution. Gust reported that with growth the county has seen, the commission could only levy .60 mill at this time.
“It’s worth having the conversation again,” Slaughter said.
Commissioner Deb Reinicke indicated the public education was skewed the 5last time the issue went to a vote. Commissioner Adam Leighton suggested being proactive with the next effort.
“If we can bring it to a positive vote, it comes to the ballot as a positive issue,” Slaughter said.
Gust reminded commissioners they would be receiving a highway management plan from Infrastructure Management Services. The company assessed county roads in June, using a laser crack measuring system to identify bumps, cracks and road stressors.
The initial assessment was good. The county will be receiving a spreadsheet analysis with recommendations based on the financial resources available.
Commissioners recognized that decision needed to wait and re-focused their attention on the budget before them. They cut the overlay budget from $1.25 million to $650,000. The goal is to resurface another three miles of Old Highway 34, also known as 233rd Street.
The line for Highway 34 lighting was also cut from $25,000 to $4,000. As in other departments, cuts were made to travel and office furniture.