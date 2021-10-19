The Karl Mundt Library in Madison is hosting an author event for Dr. Kurt Kemper on Thursday afternoon. Kemper, professor of history, will be reading from his 2020 book “Before March Madness: The Wars for the Soul of College Basketball.”
Initially interested in gambling scandals in the 1950s, Kemper’s research led him to look at the forces that created what is now Division II college basketball and their tournaments.
Over six years, he “learned of the intense conflict within higher education that is riven throughout the discussion on the meaning and function of college athletics.”
This developed into “Before March Madness: The Wars for the Soul of College Basketball,” which is described as focusing on the athletic, academic and sociocultural forces that shaped college basketball and intercollegiate athletics from the late 1920s through the late ‘50s.
The book examines the dominance of the NCAA and the other side, an alliance of liberal arts colleges, historically black colleges, regional state universities and the NAIA, all of which had individual interests.
But it also looks beyond basketball to the struggle for social change.
“Before March Madness: The Wars of the Soul of College Basketball” (University of Illinois Press, 2020) was named as one of the 21 Best New Books on College Basketball in 2021 by BookAuthority.org and was nominated for the Association of the Study of Higher Education’s Outstanding Book Award.
The reading will take place Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the Karl Mundt Library. Attendees will be able to ask questions and purchase books for signing.