Lake County commissioners learned on Tuesday morning more about the challenges the Lake Area Improvement Corporation faces in trying to address the need for childcare in the Madison area.
Brooke Rollag, who recently assumed the position of LAIC executive director, met with commissioners to introduce herself and to tell them about her background. In doing so, she indicated childcare is on her priority list, which led to a discussion.
“It is not a money-making business,” she said, indicating that she has talked with persons from the state Department of Social Services as well as with those engaged in addressing this issue in both Sioux Falls and Brookings.
In Brookings, Rollag said, both the county and the city have been involved in finding a solution.
When asked about the need in the Madison area, she stated it’s difficult to quantify. A seven-month study conducted in the Sioux Empire indicated that approximately 4,000 women would re-enter the workforce if childcare were available.
She speculated a similar need exists in Lake County. At present, only a handful of home daycare centers are registered with the state.
“When you don’t have a registered program, there are a lot of dollars from Social Services you can’t apply for,” Rollag said.
Commissioner Deb Reinicke observed that a number of providers in the area are ready to retire.
Rollag said the state Department of Labor lists 186 job openings in the Madison area.
She speculated more actually exist because employers have told her they aren’t going to advertise the same position 10 or 15 times.
“Without childcare, how can they attract people to come to work?” she asked, rhetorically.
In addition, she said, many childcare providers don’t have hours that accommodate shift work. Rollag added that it wouldn’t be safe for them to have extended hours.
Reinicke asked if grant funding would be available for businesses to establish in-house childcare options. Rollag said that solution would be a Band-Aid and suggested employers would probably prefer to provide some kind of financial incentive to help get a licensed center off the ground.
“I would like to see something we could start and have a precise view of how to scale it,” she indicated.
Commissioner Dennis Slaughter compared having childcare facilities to having a swimming pool.
“It doesn’t make you money, but if you don’t have one, you hear about it,” he said.
Rollag reported that in South Dakota, both parents work in 75% of the households, which is among the highest in the nation.
While that statistic is used by some to support the argument for higher wages in the state, she interpreted it to mean South Dakotans have a strong work ethic.
She went on to say that in Lake County, that number is higher. In Lake County, both parents work in 93% of the households.
“I think we owe it to our kids to have some place safe for them,” Rollag said.