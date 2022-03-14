Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/13/22 01:10 CFS22-01341 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

03/13/22 01:35 CFS22-01342 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/13/22 01:47 CFS22-01343 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

03/13/22 04:42 CFS22-01344 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

03/13/22 06:54 CFS22-01345 Citizen Assist Assistance Given MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/13/22 10:57 CFS22-01346 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.96545, -97.25586

03/13/22 11:05 CFS22-01347 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD

03/13/22 11:25 CFS22-01348 Death Report Taken EMS 241ST ST CHESTER

03/13/22 13:03 CFS22-01349 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S EGAN AVE

03/13/22 13:47 CFS22-01350 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

03/13/22 14:02 CFS22-01351 MVA Injury Referred to Partner Agency 44.091492, -96.75894

03/13/22 14:19 CFS22-01352 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S EGAN AVE

03/13/22 14:35 CFS22-01353 Welfare Check Completed/Settled by Phone MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/13/22 19:03 CFS22-01354 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

03/13/22 19:17 CFS22-01355 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO US HWY 81

03/13/22 20:00 CFS22-01356 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO US HWY 81

03/13/22 20:16 CFS22-01357 MVA Report Taken LCSO 244TH ST

03/13/22 20:32 CFS22-01358 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

03/13/22 20:57 CFS22-01359 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 19

03/13/22 21:12 CFS22-01360 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

Total Records: 20