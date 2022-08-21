It is a new year at Dakota State University, and that means new and returning students are all flocking to Madison.
The school’s population of just more than 3,000 students includes a wide variety of majors, from computer science and education to more targeted fields like game design and cyber operations. Sports are also thriving at DSU with football, softball and other athletic programs poised for new seasons of excellence.
Speaking with first-year students Kodiak McClure and Anden Wieseler, a current of excitement can be felt throughout the incoming population. Both are majoring in computer science, one of the premier fields at DSU.
“It’s a really strong base for that stuff out here,” said Wieseler, “and I’m really excited to meet more people that share my interests.”
Finding community is among the most important aspects of any college experience, so knowing that common ground exists can be a huge relief to potentially anxious students as well as protective parents. Sending a child off to college can be an emotionally turbulent time, but a history of familial success at a trusted university can be a massive relief.
Parents Tom and Steffanie Sanford are in the process of moving their son Gus into the freshman dormitory. Along with their daughter Addie, who is transferring as a junior, Gus marks the fifth member of the family to receive an education degree from DSU.
Originally from Atkin, Minn., the family’s other three boys were initially attracted to DSU for its football program but were quickly charmed by its quaint and friendly community. All three boys are now educators in their home state, and their parents are eager for a similar experience with Gus and Addie.
“People look out for you in a small school like this. No one treats you like you’re just a number in the system,” Steffanie said.
She and her husband elaborated on how friendly and open the community has been, not only from the college but also from the people of Madison. An educator herself, Steffanie knows first-hand the importance of quality connections between students, teachers and community members.
“In a small town, teachers can provide students with a special attention and warmth that goes a long way,” she said.
Tom and Steffanie are confident that their currently enrolled children will share similar levels of success and praised the school’s ability to prepare students for teaching in the modern world. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, education has been irrevocably altered, but the need for passionate students and loving educators has stayed the same.
The diversity of cultures and perspectives on display at DSU was also a subject of praise as this diversity plays an important role in building empathy across various boundaries.
Gus said that he is incredibly excited to begin his time at DSU. He will be majoring in elementary education, as well as being on scholarship to play running back for the Trojan football team. When asked about his goals as an educator, Gus said, “it’s important when kids are young to have a good teacher, someone that cares and isn’t just showing up to get paid.”
They may just be one example, but the Sanfords represent an ideal scenario for DSU, a lineage of quality educators to represent the college’s compassionate values for years to come.