Courthouse

The Lake County Commission held an auction for a parcel of land near Chester at Tuesday’s meeting and also agreed to participate in an opioid settlement.

The property was auctioned after the previous owner failed to pay property taxes, and the county sold the land to recoup the tax bill. Delinquent taxes are not the responsibility of the new owner. The bid started at $1,000, and after a short bidding war, Rob Anderson successfully purchased the property for $15,500.