The Lake County Commission held an auction for a parcel of land near Chester at Tuesday’s meeting and also agreed to participate in an opioid settlement.
The property was auctioned after the previous owner failed to pay property taxes, and the county sold the land to recoup the tax bill. Delinquent taxes are not the responsibility of the new owner. The bid started at $1,000, and after a short bidding war, Rob Anderson successfully purchased the property for $15,500.
The Lake County Commission also ratified its participation as a subdivision of South Dakota in an opioid settlement with Allergan, Teva, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. Allergan and Teva are opioids manufacturers, while CVS, Walgreens and Walmart were pharmacy distributors of opioids, which are powerful painkillers.
The opioid class of drugs also includes heroin and fentanyl. More than 130 people a day die from opioid-related drug overdoses, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.
The five companies listed reached a settlement in 2022 to compensate states, municipalities and counties for the damage caused by opioids. The money must be used to reduce the effect of the opioid epidemic through current and future projects.
In the settlement, the more states and subdivisions that participate, the more money the companies will pay out. If the maximum number of entities participate, Teva will pay up to $3.34 billion over 13 years, Allergan will pay up to $2.02 billion over seven years, CVS will pay up to $4.9 billion over 10 years, Walgreens will pay up to $5.52 billion over 15 years and Walmart will pay up to $2.74 billion in 2023, with more payments to be made within six years, according to National Opioids Settlement.
The amount of funds distributed to Lake County will not be known until later this year, as the amount received depends on how many cities and counties in South Dakota participate in the settlement.
In an interview with the Harvard School of Public Health, Howard Koh, who conducted research on the opioid epidemic with the Stanford-Lancet Commission on the North American Opioid Crisis, said the opioids crisis was due to “fraudulent” claims by drug manufacturers and lack of proper regulation. People who became addicted to their prescription painkillers often turned to street drugs like heroin or misused their own prescriptions, and overuse of the drugs frequently leads to overdoses.
Other business included:
— Emergency Manager Kody Keefer was given permission to pursue a Homeland Security Grant to provide very-high frequency radios to the Chester, Madison, Nunda, Ramona and Wentworth fire departments. The grant would cover $208,351, and the county and fire departments would not be required to pay any portion of the cost.
— The commission approved a sub-recipient agreement with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety Office of Emergency Management to receive funds to assist with recovery from storms in May 2022.
— Two conditional-use permits for Smith’s Cove, a housing development in Wentworth Township, to construct oversized commercial storage facilities.
— Treasurer Deb Walburg presented five tax abatements and an agreement with Tyler Technologies for software. All were approved.
— The commission denied two utility occupancy applications and permits for Xcel Energy, as the applications related to township, not county, roads. They approved a permit for Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative Inc. to install a fiber optic cable along Highway 23.
— The commission accepted a bid of $39,002.66 from Asphalt Pros to repave the courthouse parking lot.
— Carrie Schiernbeck was hired as a planning and zoning and welfare officer. Schiernbeck will serve as the planning and zoning officer for 95% of worked hours and as a welfare officer for 5% of worked hours.
— A request for a payment agreement for delinquent property taxes was accepted.