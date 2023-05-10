Jed Submitted Photo.jpg

JED HAAK, a 2-year-old, died in a farming accident four and a half years ago. Jed's mother, Korisa, is organizing a June safety camp in his memory to raise awareness about safety risks relating to farming, chemicals, fires, guns and more.

 Submitted photo

Four years ago, 2-year-old Jed Haak died in a farming accident. Now, his family has organized a safety camp to prevent similar tragedies.

Jed’s Safety Camp will take place on June 3 at the Lake County 4-H grounds, and it is a free event open for children of all ages. Check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m. for those who have not registered. Only children who registered by May 1 are guaranteed a shirt and goodie bag, but registration is not required to attend. Walk-ins and late registrations will be accepted.