Four years ago, 2-year-old Jed Haak died in a farming accident. Now, his family has organized a safety camp to prevent similar tragedies.
Jed’s Safety Camp will take place on June 3 at the Lake County 4-H grounds, and it is a free event open for children of all ages. Check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m. for those who have not registered. Only children who registered by May 1 are guaranteed a shirt and goodie bag, but registration is not required to attend. Walk-ins and late registrations will be accepted.
Korisa Haak, Jed’s mother, organized the event, which will involve 13 different stations where local organizations and experts will teach children and their parents about safety. Though Jed died in a farming accident, the safety camp will cover a variety of safety topics, including chemicals, fires, bicycles, water, animals, grain bins and guns, among others.
The Madison Fire Department, Lake and Moody Sheriff Departments, Twin Lakes Animal Clinic, Hefty, John Deere and other local organizations will have representatives at the 13 stations. These groups will give 10- to 15-minute presentations with visuals and hands-on elements, which Haak hopes will make the event engaging and fun for children. Each station will provide small gifts, as well, which Haak hopes will help them retain the information, regardless of their ages.
Making the camp an enjoyable experience will encourage children to learn, and making it free and open to all ages will get the information to as many people as possible, Haak said. Of the more than 180 children currently registered, ages range from 1 to 15.
This is the camp’s first year of what Haak hopes will be many. The goal is to raise awareness about different safety issues children and adults face, especially in rural areas like Lake County.
“Everyone thinks that, ‘I know this. It won’t happen to me’,” Haak said. “I grew up on a farm. My husband grew up on a farm, and I’ve always been really careful with my kids. I always have been. But it was an accident –[Jed] tripped and he got a brain hemorrhage.”
The best way to prevent accidents and find a way forward in grief is to give everyone, from children to parents, the education they need to be safe, Haak said. Even something as simple as riding a bicycle or going swimming can be dangerous.
“It took my husband and I four years to be OK with doing the safety camp,” she said. “It’s time to save other kids, and maybe even other adults.
“I won’t know specifically if it saves a kid’s or adult’s life, but my son will,” she continued. “I never thought the piece of equipment my son died from – I thought it was, for a piece of equipment, one of the safer ones — and it didn’t matter...My husband was walking between us, and it happened. I just couldn’t catch him.”
So far, Haak said different members of the community have thrown themselves behind Jed’s Safety Camp, both as financial donors and as volunteers.
“I’ve had a lot of support,” Haak said. “It’s just amazing that my son is doing this, because it’s all him. He’s not here, but it’s him.”