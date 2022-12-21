Every 10 years or so, city commissioners engage in the long and complicated process of recodification. This procedure is important as it takes all city ordinances that have been passed since the last recodification and implements them into the city’s index.
Madison city commissioners heard the first reading of the new codification on Dec. 5, with the second reading held on Monday. City Administrator Jameson Berreth reported that no changes had occurred in the document since the first reading.
Another important aspect of updating the city’s code is that it ensures everything is compliant with state law. Berreth noted that the new code has been in development for close to 18 months, which illustrates the long-term planning necessary for the project.
The document, titled “Revised Ordinances of Madison, South Dakota,” was created in collaboration with Florida-based codifying company Municode. It consists of 46 chapters and can be read in its entirety on the city’s website.
Additionally, Berreth and Finance Officer Sonya Wilt informed commissioners that the city had agreed to an ongoing contract with Municode for future services. Berreth added that Municode is now owned by CivicPlus, the company that created the city’s website.
City commissioners unanimously voted to approve the document’s second reading. The new code will go into effect 20 days after publication, likely in the second week of January.
Though the document will need to be updated in the future, the city’s established partnership with Municode should help the process go as smoothly as possible.
“Someday, a recodification will need to be done again to look at state laws and other changes that need to be made to make sure we’re up to date, but we hope that the new ordinance as it is presented online will be easy to use and can be versatile to incorporating new ordinances,” Berreth said.