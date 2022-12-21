Jameson Berreth

JAMESON BERRETH has served as Madison's City Administrator since April 2021.

Every 10 years or so, city commissioners engage in the long and complicated process of recodification. This procedure is important as it takes all city ordinances that have been passed since the last recodification and implements them into the city’s index.

Madison city commissioners heard the first reading of the new codification on Dec. 5, with the second reading held on Monday. City Administrator Jameson Berreth reported that no changes had occurred in the document since the first reading.