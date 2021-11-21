The state Department of Education, in announcing that school report cards were available last month, also praised schools across the state for providing in-person instruction during the 2020-21 school year.
“As we look at the 2020-21 Report Card, one of the things we need to recognize is that South Dakota public schools were committed to providing in-person instruction in a year full of disruptions, and they managed those challenges successfully,” Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said in a press release. “South Dakota schools understood the importance of tending to a child’s full development – physical, academic, social and emotional.”
The DOE also noted that “some data from this year’s report card are incomplete.” In actuality, very little information was provided. The DOE attributes this to “far fewer students” taking the state assessments than in previous years.
The DOE also noted that attendance data “suggests that COVID-19 impacted school attendance and those absences impacted student learning.” For this reason, Sanderson cautioned that “this report should be viewed within the scope of the individual school year.”
Chester Area School Superintendent Heath Larson echoed the state in his comments addressing Chester’s report card.
“The 2020-21 school year was challenging in varying ways for everyone,” he said. “Given the circumstances, we had a great year at Chester Area School. We are thankful that we had an entire year of in-person learning and most all extracurricular activities during 2020-21.”
District-wide, the report card showed that 60% of Chester students met or exceeded expectations in the area of English Language Arts (ELA) and 40% did so in the area of mathematics. Science scores will not be available until January.
Traditionally, the district exceeds state averages in most areas. While no testing was done for 2019-20, test results from 2018-19 show that 63% met or exceeded expectations in ELA compared to the state average of 54%, 52% did so in mathematics compared to the state average of 46%, and 48% did so in science compared to the state average of 40%.
The previous year showed similar results in the areas of ELA and math. In 2017-18, 64% of Chester students met or exceeded expectations in ELA compared to 55% statewide. In mathematics, 60% of students did so compared to 47% statewide. In science, 38% of students met or exceeded expectations compared to 46% statewide.
Three of the Chester district’s schools show strong scores despite pandemic challenges. In the area of ELA, 87% of high school students, 67% of middle school students and 56% of elementary students met or exceeded expectations. In mathematics, 57% of high school students, 54% of middle school students and 49% of elementary students did so.
Overall, high school performance indicators were also strong. The school average ACT score was 24, two points higher than the state average of 22. The majority of graduates – 88% – continue on to higher education.
The school report card indicates 100% of Chester High School graduates are coursework ready for higher education, 87% are assessment ready, and 87% show overall college and career readiness.
Chester also has a cyber school where 67% of the students met or exceeded expectations in the area of ELA and 25% did so in mathematics. These students are less likely to finish high school, with only 45% doing so in 2020-21.
In looking at the overall picture, Larson is pleased.
“Much of our data is a positive reflection of the great work by our students, staff and parents,” he said.
Although very little information was provided by the state this year, Larson indicated the district will use the information provided for a data retreat where staff will “collaborate, review and determine goals for student outcomes.”