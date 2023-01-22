featured Chester Flyers drop pair of games, fall to 3-8 overall By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Jan 22, 2023 Jan 22, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CHESTER'S Max McGreevy gets off a shot in the paint against Beresford on Saturday. Photo by Brennen Rupp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An 18-0 Beresford scoring run that spanned the first and second quarters helped the Watchdogs defeat the Chester Flyers 57-42.The Flyers opened the scoring thanks to a three-pointer from Clay Hansen. The Watchdogs answered with an 18-0 run.With the Flyers trailing 18-3, Layke Wold hit a three-pointer to open the scoring for the Flyers in the second quarter.A basket from Max McGreevy was followed by a basket from Wold to cut Beresford’s lead to 18-10.With the Flyers trailing 23-12, McGreevy knocked down a three-pointer to cut Beresford’s lead to 23-15.Following McGreevy’s three-pointer, the Watchdogs went on a 11-2 scoring run to open up a 34-17 lead.Wold closed out the scoring in the first half to cut Beresford’s lead to 34-20 at intermission.Wold finished the game with a team-leading 15 points. Jovi Wolf had 13 points for the Flyers.Dell Rapids St. Mary 62, Chester 53The Flyers led Dell Rapids St. Mary 27-21 in Chester on Thursday.Unfortunately, the Flyers were outscored 41-26 in the second half and fell to the Cardinals 62-53.Wold finished the game with 16 points for the Flyers. Clay Hansen scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. Wolf grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists.With the pair of losses, the Flyers are now 3-8 overall. The Flyers will be back home on Tuesday for a matchup against Canistota. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Nelsen, Miller exchange vows Zoey Gerry reaches 1,000 career points, Bulldogs drop pair of games Benefit will aid local family Bulldogs edge Dell Rapids 62-61, fall to Sioux Falls Christian Eastern Lake County will remain in East Dakota water district Reisch Chester Flyers drop pair of games, fall to 3-8 overall Noem wants investigation into social security number leak RFD urges LEPC to replace firefighter radio equipment Law Enforcement Blotter Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form