Chester BB

CHESTER'S Max McGreevy gets off a shot in the paint against Beresford on Saturday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

An 18-0 Beresford scoring run that spanned the first and second quarters helped the Watchdogs defeat the Chester Flyers 57-42.

The Flyers opened the scoring thanks to a three-pointer from Clay Hansen. The Watchdogs answered with an 18-0 run.