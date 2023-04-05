Since 1963, America has utilized April 30-May 6 as National Small Business Week, which serves to honor the important contributions of local businesses to the country’s economy.
During Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting, Madison joined in the celebration as Mayor Roy Lindsay read his official proclamation for the special week.
“America’s strongest economic growth in almost 40 years has been driven by the resilience of our small businesses that, despite a worldwide pandemic, continue to pioneer innovative solutions to our country’s greatest challenges and create opportunities for families and workers,” Lindsay said.
Lindsay described small businesses as “the heartbeat of our communities and the American economy,” adding that these businesses employ more than half of the nation’s workers. He also praised the “historic investments made through the President’s American Rescue Plan, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act” for ensuring businesses have access to critical resources.
The growth of the small business industry was referenced as well.
“Entrepreneurship continues to be one of the best pathways to the American Dream, evidenced by the remarkable small business boom, with more than 10.5 million Americans applying to start a business since Jan. 20, 2021 – more than in any other two-year period in American history,” Lindsay noted.
“Madison, South Dakota supports and joins in this national effort to recognize the contributions of small businesses to the American economy and their importance to ensuring that our local communities remain as vibrant tomorrow as they are today,” he added.
In other business:
- Commissioners approved a new contract with Sodexo America for their services in providing concessions for the Madison Aquatic Center. The contract will begin May 27 and run until Aug. 12.
- Commissioners approved a contract between the city and Dakota State University for the usage of Flynn and Thue fields for college baseball and softball. The contract operates nearly identically to its previous iterations, with the only difference being the addition of a utilization fee. DSU will pay a yearly installment of $7,500 for use of the field, which will help cover costs for the field wear and tear.
- Commissioners approved a bid to Redfield-based Dakota Directional LLC for the city’s 2023 Electric Distribution Conversion project. The city received three bids for the project, with Dakota Directional’s being deemed the most competitive at $504,457.31. City Administrator Jameson Berreth noted that this number is advantageous, as the original estimate for the project was $540,000.