Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/06/22 02:28 CFS22-01229 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SOUTH SPAWN CIRCLE CHESTER

03/06/22 03:19 CFS22-01230 Medical Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON

03/06/22 07:49 CFS22-01231 Complaint Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

03/06/22 11:38 CFS22-01232 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/06/22 12:40 CFS22-01233 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

03/06/22 12:57 CFS22-01234 Vandalism Report Taken MPD N OLIVE AVE MADISON

03/06/22 13:28 CFS22-01235 911 Open Line Unable to Locate MPD N LEE AVE MADISON

03/06/22 14:53 CFS22-01236 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

03/06/22 15:04 CFS22-01237 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON

03/06/22 19:04 CFS22-01239 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

03/06/22 20:22 CFS22-01240 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.007122, -97.11871

Total Records: 11