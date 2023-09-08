Family, friends and coworkers described Chrys Daniel in many ways, but they all emphasized her love of community.
After spending 72 years with the Madison Daily Leader and 63 years on her column, much of Chrys' thoughts and lives are etched into the newspaper’s and community’s history.
Chrys started her career at the Daily Leader in June 1947 and began writing as the society, and later family, editor. Eventually, she began writing the “Farm Wife’s Sampler” column, which was later renamed the “Sampler.”
In 2021, the final "Sampler" column was published in May.
On Aug. 31, Chrys passed away at Bethel Lutheran Home with her family at her side.
Her children, Jerri Lynn Lilevjen, Julie Hansen, Dave Daniel and Dale Daniel said she started working at the newspaper as a way to make additional income as a housewife. Most housewives, Lilevjen stated, raised chickens. Chrys despised chickens and found her talents lay in writing. She approached George Hunter, a former owner of the Daily Leader, and was hired on.
From there, she got to know staff members at the Daily Leader as they came and went throughout the years. Chrys came in to talk and often invited people out for coffee, her children said. She spent a lot of time with the staff of Leader Printing, as well, since she had a strong interest in the mechanics and technological evolution of newspaper printing and design.
“She considered the Madison Daily Leader staff to be family,” Dale Daniel said. “That was one of the things that kept her going–she liked all the people so much.”
The four Daniel children, their father, Bill, and other relatives and friends had their lives documented in the paragraphs of Chrys' column. For example, when Dale moved away from home, his mother would write about him not calling if they missed their regular Sunday phone conversations.
Some of the children filled in for their mother on occasion when she needed a week off.
The children noted their mother was a local celebrity. With her face featured in the paper weekly, Chrys frequently received greetings from people she didn’t know–though more often than not, she did.
They all said they were thankful their classmates didn’t read the column, but they all recalled times where people would stop their mother in the grocery store to talk about the weekly happenings, often referencing events from their family's lives.
“When I went into the nursing home, people would look at me and ask, ‘Are you Chrys’s daughter?’” Julie Hansen said. “She was like a celebrity.”
For Lilevjen, she said her mother’s column and work on the society and family pages kept people feeling connected. In a world before social media, many people didn’t know the goings-on of friends or family across the county.
“It was always community, always family,” Lilevjen said of her mother’s time as the society and family editor. “It’s that sort of thing that really built that sense of community.”
For Dave Daniel, that work reflected another part of Chrys' ethos.
“She always felt that everybody had a story,” he said.
Some of her Daily Leader colleagues, like former newspaper owner Jon Hunter and former managing editor Gale Pifer, said her presence brightened up the office like no one else. Hunter’s father and grandfather also knew her well, and for him, Chrys was almost like an aunt. That feeling was not unusual among the Daily Leader staff, Hunter said, but her column also made the Daily Leader audience feel a connection to her, as well. Unlike celebrities, who have their thoughts and feelings mostly filtered through public relations professionals and social media, Chrys shared her thoughts and life in-depth every week.
“I bet there were a lot of people of all ages who felt she was a close friend or family, despite having never met her,” Hunter said.
A large number of community members were also connected to her directly, as she was active in the United Methodist Church, 4-H and a variety of charitable organizations, according to her children and colleagues. That community connection, as well as her skill as an interviewer, observer and writer, made her column a staple in people’s lives, Hunter said.
To Gale Pifer, she was a friendly, open and genuine individual who people couldn’t help but feel connected with, regardless of their background. She also had a compassionate heart which shone most when someone was in need.
“She had a deep faith, but she didn’t push it on anyone,” Pifer said. “But she knew what to tell people in trouble. I think she was an example of what it means to be a good person.”