Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MADISON 60S-PLUS

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, California blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Shredded pulled pork sandwich, baby red potatoes, vegetable, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Lasagna, breadstick, peach crisp, English pea salad

Friday: Vegetable beef soup, cornbread, warmed apples, crackers

HOWARD 60S-PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, fruit

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, fruit, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Tater tot hotdish, peas, pears, bread

Wednesday: Chicken patty, bun, carrots, slushie

Thursday: Walking tacos, refried beans, mandarin oranges

Friday: Cheese pizza, broccoli, applesauce

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Blueberry muffin, raspberry yogurt

Tuesday: French toast sticks, egg patty, cheese stick

Wednesday: Strawberry cream cheese bagel, string cheese

Thursday: Cherry frudel, strawberry-banana yogurt

Lunch

Monday: Hamburger, baked beans, peaches

Tuesday: Barbecued pork on bun, baked beans, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Goulash, carrots, garlic toast, pears

Thursday: Popcorn chicken, french fries, dinner roll, peaches

MADISON CENTRAL SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: French toast sticks, yogurt parfait or cereal

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich, mini waffles or cereal

Thursday: Cheese omelet, cinnamon roll or cereal

Friday: Scrambled eggs, long john or cereal

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Breaded chicken drumstick or sack lunch; mashed potatoes, gravy. HS/MS: Breaded chicken drumstick, corn dog or pepperoni pizza; mashed potatoes gravy

Wednesday: Elem: Chili and cinnamon roll, or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Chili and cinnamon roll, barbecued rib sandwich or cheese pizza; teamed carrot coins

Thursday: Elem: Mini waffles and sack lunch, or sack lunch; tri-tater. HS/MS: Mini waffles and sausage, french toast sticks and sausage or mini cheese pizza; tri-tater

Friday: Elem: Hamburger/cheeseburger or sack lunch; steamed corn. HS/MS: Hamburger/cheeseburger, boneless chicken wings of cheese pizza; steamed corn