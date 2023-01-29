The Madison Bulldogs improved to 7-5 overall with a 74-48 victory against Tiospa Zina on Saturday.
With the victory, the Bulldogs are 6-1 during their last seven games, with the only loss coming against second-ranked Sioux Falls Christian.
Madison’s Aiden Jensen finished the game with 41 points and 14 rebounds. During the past seven games, Jensen has averaged 25 points per game.
”I think that what really helps is my teammates trust me with the ball in my hands,” said Jensen. “Their trust allows me to create for myself and for the team as well.”
“Aiden has proven to be the best big man in the state,” Madison head coach Jeff Larsen said. “He has put a ton of work in to become the player he is and has helped the team win six of our last seven games.”
Ben Brooks filled up the stat sheet for the Bulldogs. Brooks finished the game with 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds.
Charles Callahan, Andrew Comes and Eli Barger all chipped in with six points for the Bulldogs.
Madison will look to pick up its third straight win on Monday when they hit the road to take on Tri-Valley.
“The team is playing good ball,” Larsen said. “Everybody is contributing in practice and games. We look forward to our two games this week to keep things going.”
WRESTLING
The Madison Bulldogs were one of 15 teams competing in the Les Tlustos-Brookings Invitational on Saturday. The Bulldogs tied for eighth overall with Mitchell, with both teams earning 85 points. Pierre took home first place with a team score of 287.5.
Caleb Hodges placed second in the 132-pound division for the Bulldogs. Hodges opened the day with a technical fall victory against Quad County’s Tarrick Rapp. Hodges reached the championship match with another technical fall victory against Milbank’s Jacob Johnson. In the championship match, Hodges lost by pinfall against West Central’s Jesse Jost.
Layne Hess placed third in the 160-pound division. Hess won his first match by decision (10-8) against Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Francisco Martinez.
Hess reached the semifinals with a decision victory (5-1) against Canby’s Sawyer Verhelst. In the semifinals, Hess lost to Joey Fitzpatrick of Brookings. Hess reached the third-place match by again defeating Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln. In the third-place match, Hess won by pinfall against Austin Northquest of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Madison Bulldogs trailed Tea Area 24-20 to start the third quarter on Friday. In the third quarter, the Titans outscored the Bulldogs 27-12 to take a 51-32 lead to start the fourth quarter. That third quarter proved to be the difference, as the Titans went on to defeat the Bulldogs 64-38.
Ella Peterreins led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Audrey Nelson scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Zoey Gerry scored seven points and pulled down seven rebounds.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 3-9 overall. The Bulldogs will look to get back into the win column on Monday when they travel to Colton to take on Tri-Valley.
GYMNASTICS
The Madison Bulldogs placed third at the Mitchell triangular with a team score of 131.900 on Thursday. Mitchell placed first with a team score of 149.100.
Madison’s Karlie Nelson placed first on the beam with a mark of 9.450. Nelson placed sixth in the floor routine with a score of 9.250. In all-arounds, Nelson placed fifth overall with a score of 35.550.
Madison’s gymnastics team will compete at the state qualifier meet in Milbank on Thursday. The meet is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
