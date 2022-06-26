Humberto and Jada Baltazar, owners of downtown Mexican restaurant Los Tapatios in Madison, are getting ready to become a chain, with a second Los Tapatios opening in Volga sometime in July.
Neither of the two are from the Madison area. Jada is from Texas and Humberto is from Jalisco, Mexico. Despite not being from Madison, the two were quickly taken in by the city, and so was their restaurant.
“Because my husband had worked at El Vaquero, the community kind of got to know him,” Jada said. “So, when we opened here, some customers followed him.”
The pair even met at El Vaquero while Humberto was employed there. However, his dream was to own his own restaurant, and with his entrepreneurial spirit, it soon became a reality. In 2016, they bought the former Skipper’s Pizza building.
“My husband has been in the industry for almost 20 years now,” Jada said. “He loves this kind of work.”
Jada also has an entrepreneurial streak herself. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in higher education. She handles the restaurant’s paperwork.
Yet, according to Jada, it is Humberto who is the restaurant’s defining factor.
“I honestly think our unique feature is my husband,” Jada said. “People know they’re going to get something good. If something’s wrong, he’ll make it right.”
Los Tapatios offers many other services, like a lunch menu, catering and online ordering, which also allows customers to pay online or even on an app. The response has been “amazing,” according to Jada.
The response is shown in their reviews. With over 300 reviews, the restaurant has received 4.6/5 stars on Google, 4.9/5 on Facebook, 4.8/5 on MenuPix and 4.6/5 on Sirved.
“Great little restaurant. I was pleasantly surprised,” one Google reviewer, Mark D, said. “I am visiting the area from Arizona and didn’t have high hopes for Mexican food around here, but boy was I surprised and quite happy with the food and service at Los Tapatios.”
News of their restaurant reached Volga, where the owner of the former Casey’s building asked the Madison couple to bring a second Los Tapatios to Volga.
“We are always looking for good opportunities,” Jada said.
The building offers an open floor plan and other built-in features that the couple wanted. They also got the chance to remodel the building.
Their menu will remain the same and will also offering online ordering. Along with that, since it is impossible for the owners to be at two places at once, staffing will be different.
“We have been here long enough, so we have experienced employees,” Jada said. “We’ll send some up there and then fill in whatever positions we need to from there.”
The Baltazars are excited for their new venture, and especially excited to offer a different kind of food service to their new community, as there are no other Mexican restaurants in Volga. They’re also excited by the prospect of reaching the large college town of Brookings, located only 15 minutes east of Volga.
“This is the beginning of fulfilling our future goals of expanding our business,” Jada said.
However, at the core of this entrepreneurial endeavor lies the Baltazars’ family. Los Tapatios is, after all, a family-run business.
The couple has four children: six-year-old Timo, four-year-old Anthony, two-year-old Emily and seven-month-old Cruze.
Jada predicts that her children will likely work at the restaurant someday. Even now, the older ones help out by passing out menus, something many patrons enjoy.
“My favorite thing about owning a restaurant is the flexibility,” Jada said. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it also allows me to stay at home with the kids sometimes.”
As the family prepares to expand its business, Jada remains excited for what’s to come.
“Our addition in Volga is not going to be the last you hear of Los Tapatios,” she said.
Los Tapatios’ second restaurant will be located at 100 Hansina Ave, Volga.