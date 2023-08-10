Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/09/23 00:02 CFS23-05423 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LEE AVE MADISON
08/09/23 01:00 CFS23-05424 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009407, -97.12034
08/09/23 01:30 CFS23-05425 Medical Patient Transported EMS 457TH AVE MADISON
08/09/23 06:16 CFS23-05426 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative SW 7TH ST MADISON
08/09/23 08:00 CFS23-05427 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON
08/09/23 10:16 CFS23-05429 Vandalism Report Taken MPD MADISON
08/09/23 10:26 CFS23-05430 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
08/09/23 11:06 CFS23-05431 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
08/09/23 13:58 CFS23-05432 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/09/23 14:51 CFS23-05433 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 111 S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/09/23 14:55 CFS23-05434 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/09/23 16:10 CFS23-05435 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate MPD 43.991994, -97.10633
08/09/23 16:45 CFS23-05436 Animal Loose Information/Administrative NE 8TH ST MADISON
08/09/23 17:01 CFS23-05437 Drugs Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/09/23 17:12 CFS23-05438 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
08/09/23 17:19 CFS23-05439 Custody Dispute Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON
08/09/23 17:27 CFS23-05440 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
08/09/23 18:37 CFS23-05441 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NORTH GULCH LN WENTWORTH
08/09/23 19:13 CFS23-05442 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy S EGAN AVE MADISON
08/09/23 19:17 CFS23-05443 Fire Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 459TH AVE CHESTER
08/09/23 20:07 CFS23-05444 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
08/09/23 20:30 CFS23-05445 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
08/09/23 20:45 CFS23-05446 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO S UNION AVE MADISON
08/09/23 21:32 CFS23-05447 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WINFRED
08/09/23 22:16 CFS23-05448 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON
08/09/23 22:25 CFS23-05449 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
08/09/23 22:40 CFS23-05450 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 27
