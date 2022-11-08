HOWARD – Lexy Eggert, Horizon’s chief development and strategy officer, was recognized as a rising star among health-care strategy professionals under the age of 40 by the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development (SHSMD).
The SHSMD is a professional membership group of the American Hospital Association, with more than 4,000 members serving the health-care professions in marketing, digital engagement, communications, strategic planning and business development.
The Rising Star designation spotlights members who are making significant contributions to their profession and the SHSMD membership. Only 10 recipients are chosen nationally for the designation. These individuals are highly successful members of their oranizations and within the industry who are on a path to future success. According to SHSMD, the recipients exhibit the core values of integrity, inspirational behavior, leadership and demonstrated commitment to advancing the profession through innovative work.
“As the leader of our marketing and communications team, Lexy was instrumental in growing our brand awareness and ensuring patients are aware of the high-quality, affordable health care that can be accessed right at home in rural communities across the entire state, “said Wade Erickson, Horizon CEO. “She is definitely a rising star in her profession and will be an important piece of Horizon’s future and the delivery of rural health care across our footprint.”
Eggert has worked for Horizon since 2015. She built a team committed to marketing the organization’s efforts to provide comprehensive, affordable care to patients throughout South Dakota regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status.
She was promoted to her current position as chief development and strategy officer in 2022.
Her focus is to lead the organization’s strategic efforts, while working to develop partnerships with local entities to further Horizon’s mission of caring for our communities. She continues to oversee the Horizon Marketing Department.
Eggert received her bachelor’s degree in business with a specialization in marketing from Dakota State University. She has served in a leadership position with the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Marketing and Public Relations for the past three years.
She lives in Howard with her husband, Adam, who works for the Horizon Health Foundation, and their daughter.