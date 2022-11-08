HOWARD – Lexy Eggert, Horizon’s chief development and strategy officer, was recognized as a rising star among health-care strategy professionals under the age of 40 by the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development (SHSMD).

The SHSMD is a professional membership group of the American Hospital Association, with more than 4,000 members serving the health-care professions in marketing, digital engagement, communications, strategic planning and business development.