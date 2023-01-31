Water is an invaluable resource, and for more than 30 years, the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System has been constructing a project that will provide 20 member cities across South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota with a reliable water source for years to come.
Once completed, the system will deliver 44 million gallons per day (mgd) to these members from an aquifer adjacent to the Missouri River, which is pumped to a treatment plant near Vermillion.
L&C Executive Director Troy Larson spoke at Monday’s Madison Rotary Club meeting to offer an update on this system, its planned expansion and L&C’s next big project.
“In 2022, we delivered a record 7.7 billion gallons for a daily average of 21.1 million gallons; that’s a 14.2% increase in the last two years,” Larson said.
He added that L&C-produced water has won the annual water taste contest in Pierre, an event put on by the South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems, six of the last eight years.
As of now, L&C water is being delivered to 15 out of its 20 members daily. Sioux Center and Hull, Iowa, are next up, with both set to be integrated in April. Sheldon, Iowa, will be connected late this year or early next year.
Expected completion for Madison will arrive near the midpoint of 2024. The list of remaining members is rounded out by Sibley, Iowa, which is slated for late 2024 or early 2025.
“We’ll also be building a one-million-gallon ground storage reservoir just east of Madison,” Larson noted.
He explained that the system was financed through a mix of federal, state and member funding. 80% was covered federally, 10% by the three states and the remaining 10% by the 20 members. He also spoke on the project’s planned expansion that will raise the total gpd to 60 million.
Apart from some ARPA funding ($15 million from S.D., $12 million from Iowa and $350,000 from Minn.), finances for the project will be the responsibility of the system’s members.
“When I say the members, it’s really the homes and businesses that pay the water rates,” Larson said. “The remaining cost is still about $100 million.”
Currently, Madison has reserved one million gpd at a cost of $1,961,932. When the expansion is complete, which Larson said would likely be 2030, the city will be eligible for an additional 581,000 gpd at a cost of $5.2 million.
“Even with expansion, most of the members will need more long-term water,” Larson added, “so where do we go for more?”
Larson provided an answer by describing L&C’s next project, the Dakota MainStem Rural Water System. This system will also draw from the Missouri River and plans to serve water needs for the central and southern parts of eastern South Dakota.
While Larson commented that the project was still in its opening stages, the steering committee met with the secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and other DANR and S.D. Geological Survey officials in Pierre on Nov. 9.
He added that the next step is to begin identifying possible service areas for a feasibility study, and that the state is willing to assist with this process, including defining the extent of the water problem and examining possible solutions.
Larson also said that funding opportunities were being investigated, and that this project “hopefully won’t take 33 years.”
“The late ‘80s was when the whole concept of Lewis & Clark started. It was eventually incorporated in 1990. We are at that stage now; we’re just talking about this idea because we know we need more water,” Larson said.