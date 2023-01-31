Water is an invaluable resource, and for more than 30 years, the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System has been constructing a project that will provide 20 member cities across South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota with a reliable water source for years to come.

Once completed, the system will deliver 44 million gallons per day (mgd) to these members from an aquifer adjacent to the Missouri River, which is pumped to a treatment plant near Vermillion.