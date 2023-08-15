It's no secret that it's been a dry summer this year, with farmers around the Midwest struggling to get vital moisture for their crops.
In the wake of this, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated five South Dakota counties, including Lake County, as primary natural disaster areas.
The USDA announced this information in a recent press release.
"This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans," it stated.
"Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability."
According to the press release, South Dakota has two drought areas designated as triggering disasters.
The first, which has an emergency loan application deadline of April 1, 2024, has primary eligible counties in Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha and Turner. Contiguous counties that are also eligible include Clay, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Miner, Moody, Union and Yankton. Neighboring counties in Iowa and Minnesota are eligible as well.
The second has an application deadline of April 8, 2024, with Lake County as its primary eligible county. Contiguous counties are Brookings, Kingsbury, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha and Moody.
Per the United States Drought Monitor, much of eastern South Dakota, particularly the southwest corner, is experiencing this drought. South Dakota's driest areas are listed as a D2, signifying severe drought. Lake, Minnehaha, Lincoln and parts of Turner, McCook and Moody County are in this affected area.
Eligible farmers can apply for the emergency loans through the USDA website, FSA.USDA.gov.
On this site, it states, "For production losses, a 30% reduction in a primary crop in a designated or contiguous county is required. Losses to quality, such as receiving a 30% reduced price for flood damaged crops, may be eligible for assistance, too."
It also states that the maximum loan amount for these emergency funds is $500,000, "yet the amount a loan applicant may receive is limited to the actual amount of production or physical loss caused by the disaster. Physical loss loans are based on the amount needed to replace the lost property, such as stored grain, equipment and livestock."
"Repayment terms are based on the useful life of the security, a loan applicant's repayment ability, and the type of loss involved. The repayment schedule will require at least one payment every year. Emergency loans for annual operating expenses must be repaid within 12 months, and not to exceed 18 months if an extended term is necessary for the production cycle of the agricultural commodity."
For those seeking additional information or assistance with their application, the USDA encourages residents to contact their local office or USDA Service Center.