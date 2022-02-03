Students at St. Thomas Elementary School provided family members with a real treat on Thursday noon when they had lunch at the school – a book parade.
“It was a fun way to engage them with books,” said art teacher Christina Blessinger, who partnered with school librarian Rita Feldhaus for the project.
The idea originated in Georgia where Blessinger’s nephew participated in a book parade. After seeing what he was doing, she decided to adapt the concept of having students create and don costumes for her classes.
She and Feldhaus decided to hold a book parade during Catholic Schools Week when the school was hosting a book fair. Feldhaus chose class favorites from among the books available for sale, and Blessinger worked with the students in art class to develop costumes.
She read the books to the classes and spoke with students about design, using architecture and graphic design as examples as well as costume design. She was amazed at their perceptiveness.
“They realized they have to think about what a costume looks like from all sides,” Blessinger said.
She also called upon a St. Thomas alum for assistance. Her daughter Grace helped to brainstorm costume ideas for the classes.
“I took those to the kids. They changed the ideas to be what they envisioned,” Blessinger said.
In making design choices, they had to take into consideration the available materials and ease in donning. In addition, there were time restrictions – one 45-minute class period to prepare and two 45-minute class periods to complete the costume.
“It had to be identifiable, too,” Blessinger indicated. She was impressed with the students’ ability to both plan and improvise.
“It was a good exercise in creativity and reorganizing their thoughts,” she stated.
On Thursday at noon, Grace Blessinger read a brief synopsis of each book as the students paraded through the lunchroom for family members.
The kindergarten class presented “The Perfect Fit” by Naomi Jones and James Jones. The first-grade class donned hats for “Now That’s a Hat” by Heath McKenzie. The second grade tackled “The Book Without a Story” by Carolina Rabei.
The third grade developed animal costumes for “A Tale of Two Beasts” by Fiona Roberton. The fourth- and fifth-grade students joined forces to do “Nibbles: The Book Monster” by Emma Yarlett.
Each class of students was led by a teacher carrying a poster of the book’s cover.
“Each class was in charge of coloring their teacher’s poster,” Blessinger said.