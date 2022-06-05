Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

06/04/22 00:56 CFS22-03273 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/04/22 01:58 CFS22-03274 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 2ND ST MADISON

06/04/22 02:12 CFS22-03275 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/04/22 03:34 CFS22-03276 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD S UNION AVE MADISON

06/04/22 08:54 CFS22-03278 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 241ST ST

06/04/22 09:15 CFS22-03279 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE

06/04/22 11:12 CFS22-03281 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.007271, -97.11457

06/04/22 12:46 CFS22-03282 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 461ST AVE WENTWORTH

06/04/22 12:59 CFS22-03283 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

06/04/22 16:25 CFS22-03284 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/04/22 17:23 CFS22-03285 Complaint Referred to Partner Agency 233RD ST COLMAN

06/04/22 20:20 CFS22-03286 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 19

06/04/22 20:24 CFS22-03287 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 229TH ST

06/04/22 20:25 CFS22-03288 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

06/04/22 20:27 CFS22-03289 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

06/04/22 21:16 CFS22-03290 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/04/22 21:30 CFS22-03291 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD

06/04/22 21:43 CFS22-03292 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

06/04/22 22:06 CFS22-03293 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/04/22 22:15 CFS22-03294 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

06/04/22 22:26 CFS22-03295 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 238TH ST WENTWORTH

06/04/22 22:32 CFS22-03296 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/04/22 22:34 CFS22-03297 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/04/22 23:30 CFS22-03298 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER

Total Records: 24