The Colman-Egan Hawks reached the Class B State Championship last season and fell to Warner in straight sets. Fast forward a year and the Hawks are heading back to the Class B State Tournament.

Colman-Egan defeated Herreid-Selby 3-0 in the SoDak 16 at Watertown on Tuesday to advance to the Class B State Tournament, which will be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Nov. 17.