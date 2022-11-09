The Colman-Egan Hawks reached the Class B State Championship last season and fell to Warner in straight sets. Fast forward a year and the Hawks are heading back to the Class B State Tournament.
Colman-Egan defeated Herreid-Selby 3-0 in the SoDak 16 at Watertown on Tuesday to advance to the Class B State Tournament, which will be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Nov. 17.
“It’s such a great feeling to qualify again, and it means so much to these girls,” Colman-Egan head coach Abigail Dockter said. “They’ve been a part of the program from the beginning and have worked so hard for this.”
Colman-Egan won the first set 25-16, the second set 25-8 and the third set 25-13 to pick up the 3-0 victory and punch their ticket to the state tournament.
“Our coverage and passing was much better and more consistent, which allowed our offense to really take over,” Dockter said.
“We wanted to move the ball around the net and quicken up our offense, which we were able to do.”
Kadance Landis recorded a team-leading 10 kills for the Hawks. Landis also had two blocks.
Berkley Groos recorded five kills and 13 digs.
Brynlee Landis also had five kills. Elaina Rhode contributed five kills and four blocks.
Kaylee Voelker recorded 16 digs. Daniela Lee had 13 digs and two blocks. Lanie and Ava Mousel both recorded 15 assists.
With the win, the Hawks improved to 23-9. Colman-Egan will open the Class B State Tournament on Nov. 17 against Chester at 6:45 p.m.
Chester 3, Faith 0
The Chester Flyers stamped their ticket to the Class B State Tournament on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory against Faith in Huron at James Valley Christian High School.
The Flyers won the first set 25-9, the second set 25-14 and the third set 25-11 to record the sweep.
Lily Van Hal recorded 10 kills, four aces and 20 assists for Chester.
Addison Bates had eight kills. Serena Larson recorded seven kills. Jacy Wolf contributed seven kills and 14 assists. Emery Larson recorded 15 digs.
The Flyers enter the state tournament on a 14-match winning streak and have only lost one set during that stretch.
Chester will open the Class B State Tournament on Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls against Colman-Egan at 6:45 p.m.
Chester defeated Colman-Egan in Chester earlier this season 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 25-16).