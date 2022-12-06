Madison’s water system improvement projects encountered some unfortunate delays toward the end of this year’s construction season. Through material shortages, poor weather and issues with contractors, much of the remaining work on the projects was forced to be delayed until 2023.
Commissioners were made aware of these delays in November. Since then, Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg and City Engineer Weston Blasius have been identifying methods for the city to address completion dates and the assessment of liquidated damages.
The improvement projects are broken into smaller sections, with Phases 1A/1B being the topic of discussion at Monday’s meeting. These projects cover 23- and 21-block areas in Madison’s northwest corner and were bid out to J&J Earthworks.
For Phase 1A, substantial completion was set for July 1, with final completion set for Aug. 1. Liquidated damages were agreed on as $1,600 per working day for substantial completion and at $800 per working day for final completion.
For Phase 1B, interim completion was set for Oct. 1, 2021, with substantial completion set for the same day the following year. Final completion was set for Nov. 15. $1,700 per working day for interim/substantial completion and $850 for final completion were the agreed upon numbers for liquidated damages.
According to a letter from Blasius and Banner Associates, J&J Earthworks met substantial completion on Phase 1A and were provided with a punch list of items from the city on Dec. 22, 2021. The letter continues that the contractor did not perform any work on this list during the 2022 construction season and was provided with an updated version on Nov. 11.
With 87 workdays having accumulated since the original final completion date of Aug. 1, commissioners had to choose between assessing liquidated damages now or changing the completion date to allow the work to be finished in the 2023 season.
The second option was advocated for by Hegg and Blasius, who believe the change will motivate J&J to complete the project in a timelier fashion. Their recommended date is June 15, 2023. This option also includes a winter shutdown agreement to be coordinated with J&J.
This move will pause the accumulation of workdays to be assessed as liquidated damages until weather becomes appropriate once more. However, liquidated damages could still be considered if the new completion date is also missed.
According to the same letter, Phase 1B was treated similarly but with notable variations. The most prominent is that J&J did not reach interim or substantial completion on the project. They did complete all underground utilities but not the final surfacing work.
Between the interim completion date of Oct. 1, 2021, and the substantial completion date of Oct. 1, 2022, 255 workdays accumulated. An additional 43 workdays have accumulated since the passing of this second date.
Commissioners were given three options to address this problem:
1 — They could assess all liquidated damages that accumulated beyond Oct. 1, 2021.
2 — They could change the interim completion date to Oct. 1, 2022, while still assessing the 43 workdays that have accumulated since then.
3 — They could change the interim, substantial and final completion dates to the 2023 season. June 15 is the recommendation for substantial completion, with final completion being set for Aug. 1.
Each of these three options comes with a winter shutdown agreement.
Hegg and Blasius recommended the second option, again hoping that changing the date will incentivize smoother work for the future. Yet, unlike Phase 1A, the city will be assessing liquidated damages for the workdays beyond the substantial completion date as recourse for the long waits they’ve experienced.