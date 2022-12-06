City Hall

Madison’s water system improvement projects encountered some unfortunate delays toward the end of this year’s construction season. Through material shortages, poor weather and issues with contractors, much of the remaining work on the projects was forced to be delayed until 2023.

Commissioners were made aware of these delays in November. Since then, Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg and City Engineer Weston Blasius have been identifying methods for the city to address completion dates and the assessment of liquidated damages.