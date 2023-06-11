O-R School Board to meet Jun 11, 2023 Jun 11, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oldham-Ramona School Board will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in the superintendent’s office at Ramona.The board will have student and staff recognition; and hear reports from the NESC, AD/principal, business manager and superintendent.The board will review the Starting School Safely plan; authorize the disposal of surplus items; approve the dissolution of a wrestling co-op with Madison; and approve paying out leave balances. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Residents react to county shooting down ordinance Peaceful Pines Senior Living announces opening DSU students named National Cyber Scholars Amanda Vacanti, Karley Lurz earn all-state honors Miranda O’Bryan Crowned Miss South Dakota Turn lane project at SD-34 and SD-25 to begin Managing Editor – Madison, South Dakota Law Enforcement Blotter LCC hosts final property tax town hall Lake County Museum hosting ice cream social Follow us Facebook Twitter