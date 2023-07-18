HOPE HORAN (middle) was one of the children whose name was drawn to pie one of 10 community officials for the Madison Public Library's Summer Reading Program, "All Together Now." Here, she pies Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer.
MADISON MAYOR ROY LINDSAY is pied Monday afternoon by Madison Elementary School Counselor Shelly Balogh as part of the Madison Public Library's Summer Reading Program, "All Together Now."
Photo by Zac Zwaschka
“They say that the more you read, the longer you live,” said Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay.
Lindsay made this statement moments before he and nine other community officials were pied in the face by children from the Madison Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, “All Together Now.”
At the start of the season, the library provided K-5 students with a series of summer reading goals. Students tracked their progress as they read, gradually unlocking prizes like the library’s Treasure Chest and coupons for free ice cream cones. They also collected donations of personal care items to create care packages that were donated to Madison’s Domestic Violence Network.
The ultimate goal is a “Foam Party” in Library Park on Aug. 2, but before that could take place, students had to first earn the right to “Pie the Mayor.” Students met this goal near the end of June, with the event taking place in the park on Monday afternoon.
“You guys have done an amazing job reading this summer,” Madison Public Library Director Lisa Martin told the students. “Let’s give a big round of applause to our guests.”
Lindsay was joined by Systems Librarian Melanie Argo, Board of Trustees member Mike Trimble, the Community Center’s Aquatics Coordinator Alyson Black and Youth Service Coordinator Kaylee Winrow, fellow CC members Houston Lunde and Daveney Shaw, and Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer.
“Reading has a lot of benefits: it improves your knowledge, it helps improve your communication when you visit with other people, and it also gives your mind the opportunity to explore,” Lindsay said.
Who would make and throw the pies was decided by drawing names. The first name drawn would fill the tin with whipped cream, while the second would throw the pie. Guests were pied one by one, with Meyer’s and Lindsay’s pies being larger and made with additional helpers.
Each guest was given a moment to share their “last words” before being pied. Additionally, students gathered before the event to sign “thank-you cards” for all participants. As each pie was thrown, cheering and laughter rippled through the crowd of students.
While the rest of the nine were pied by students, Lindsay received his pie from Madison Elementary School Counselor Shelly Balogh. Before planting the pie, Balogh noted that she was one of Lindsay’s former students from his time at Madison High School.
Following the event, students were treated to a performance from Sioux Falls-based magician Travis Nye.