Stacy Ulwelling

STACY ULWELLING shows off her Millie E. Olson Award, an honor signifying her exceptional service as a CNA, NSS, HIM and Med Aide at Bethel Lutheran Home.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Created by the South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), the Millie E. Olson Award celebrates health-care professionals who go above and beyond in both representing their center and caring for residents.

The award is named after its first recipient, Mildred E. Olson of Garretson, and is open to staff of all SDHCA member centers.