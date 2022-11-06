Created by the South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), the Millie E. Olson Award celebrates health-care professionals who go above and beyond in both representing their center and caring for residents.
The award is named after its first recipient, Mildred E. Olson of Garretson, and is open to staff of all SDHCA member centers.
A new recipient is named monthly, and Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison announced Stacy Ulwelling as November’s award winner.
Ulwelling has been a devoted member of Bethel’s team since she started in March 2017. She is a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA, Nursing Support Service (NSS), Health Information Manager (HIM) and Med Aide.
Her plethora of titles ensures Ulwelling offers heart-felt assistance in any area she’s needed.
“I just want to make sure the residents are taken care of,” she explained. “This is like my second home.”
Bethel being a second home to Ulwelling makes sense as she regularly puts in six-day work weeks and substantial overtime.
One of the best examples of her devotion to the center is the up to 16-hour shifts Ulwelling commits to every Sunday for being on the floor with the residents.
“I call them my Dedication Sundays,” she explained.
Ulwelling’s dedication stretches far beyond these singular days and reaches into every aspect of her work at the center.
A press release from the SDHCA states, “Stacy’s hard work, team-oriented attitude and caring heart for residents have made her an invaluable asset to Bethel Lutheran Home.”
Along with the residents, Ulwelling cites her co-workers as her favorite part of the job.
“I’ve always had a special place in my heart for people,” she added.
Ulwelling grew up in Sioux Falls and moved to Madison in 1997 to avoid raising her family in the big city. She graduated from Dakota State University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in health information administration. Before starting at Bethel, Ulwelling spent 16 years at Valiant Living when it was still known as ECCO, Inc.
During her time there, she worked as a supervisor in several of their group homes as well as in the front office for experience in her degree.
Ulwelling said her first encounter working with Bethel was during her career at DSU when she participated in one of the center’s internships in 2015.
Around that time, Ulwelling was looking for more of an office job, something Bethel was actively seeking.
“Becky [Glanzer, Bethel’s business office manager] actually reached out to one of my teachers at DSU and said, ‘hey, if you have any students who are interested, we have a position open,’ so I applied, and here I am.”
Five years into her journey at Bethel, Ulwelling is receiving special recognition for the exceptional work she provides daily. She noted that she was initially made aware of the Millie E. Olson Award when she attended the SDHCA annual conference in September.
After that, Ulwelling decided the award would be a goal of hers moving forward, and now she has achieved that dream.
Ulwelling was informed of her selection last Tuesday, saying that she was both surprised and excited upon hearing the news.
“It feels awesome, like my dedication has really been seen,” she added.
Ulwelling’s name will be placed with the other monthly winners for a chance to receive the Millie E. Olson Award of the Year, which will be announced at next year’s SDHCA September conference.