New teachers at Oldham-Ramona

BREANNE MACK(left), Edward Smedsrud and Kim Hyland all show their excitement outside of Principal Andrew Johnson's office at Oldham-Ramona School. 

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

It’s a new year at the Oldham-Ramona School District, and Principal Andrew Johnson is ready to welcome students back with some exciting additions.

Along with moving to a 10-point grading scale in preparation for their consolidation with Rutland, the school is offering in-person psychology classes for the first time. To help with the weight of the new year, the school is enlisting some fresh and familiar faces.