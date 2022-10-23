LifeGuard award

EAST RIVER ELECTRIC employees Skyler Nieman (left) and Logan Janssen received the Minnesota Rural Electric Association's LIFEGuard on Duty Award.

 Submitted photo

Two individuals were recognized for heroic efforts last week during East River Electric Cooperative’s All Employees Focus meeting.

Skyler Nieman and Logan Janssen received the Minnesota Rural Electric Association’s (MREA) LIFEGuard on Duty Award.