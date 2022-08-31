JED HAAK will never celebrate his third birthday, start school or go on his first date. However, he will be remembered by family members who continue to grieve. He died in a farm accident four years ago.
JED HAAK will never celebrate his third birthday, start school or go on his first date. However, he will be remembered by family members who continue to grieve. He died in a farm accident four years ago.
Submitted photo
KARRI AND DENNY ALLEN of Alcester are trained grief coaches, but prefer to describe their work through Healing Hope Ministries as offering peer support to others who have lost a child.
In birth and death, there’s a natural order of things. People expect to grieve the loss of their parents and grandparents.
“We don’t expect to lose our children,” said Karri Allen, who put her 15-month-old son down for a nap and ended up calling the ambulance when she checked on him a short time later.
Asher had cried like he had numerous times before, and his breath caught as it had before. That time was more different than she could have imagined, which she learned at the hospital.
“I wasn’t expecting them to tell me he had died,” she said. An autopsy wasn’t able to determine the cause of death, either.
“This summer was 10 years. It seems like yesterday and forever ago,” Allen said.
To navigate their grief, she and her husband, Denny Allen, sought support through Smile Again Ministries near Crosslake, Minn., and have made it their life’s work to help other families who are dealing with the same unimaginable loss. Through Healing Hope Ministries, they offer retreats, host support groups and workshops, and work with local organizers to host events.
One such event – a Walk to Remember – will be held at the 4-H grounds in Madison on Sept. 10. At 10 a.m., a short program will be held where the names of the children will be read.
Small signs telling each child’s story will be placed in the grass.
“We’ll walk together and honor these children,” Allen said. “It’s more about reading the signs and learning about each other’s children than about making a 5K walk.”
Allen encourages members of the public to attend as well as those who have lost children, their friends and their family.
“It means a lot to these families that people show up and remember their children,” she said.
Many parents fear their child will be forgotten and welcome the opportunity to say the child’s name, to hear others say the name, and to tell once again their stories.
A silent auction and hotdog lunch will be held in conjunction with the walk to raise funds for Healing Hope Ministries. Allen said funds raised are used for scholarships for families who are unable to afford a retreat, for materials for retreats and workshops, and to help maintain the retreat facilities.
The Madison event is organized by Korisa Haak of Howard, whose son Jed died four years ago in a farm accident. One minute the 2 ½-year-old toddler was giggling. The next, he had tripped, hit the side of his forehead against the steel of a conveyor, and was silent.
Organizing the Walk to Remember is one way Haak seeks to work through her grief.
“I’m not getting any further in my grief,” she admitted. “Doing this for other people helps me. I’ve always been a helper.”
With two growing children, Jenika – whom she was expecting when Jed died – and Jesse James, she knows she needs to manage the tumultuous emotions that parenting children on a farm now elicits. She knows she can’t be a helicopter parent, but she is aware of the fear and anger – especially anger – she sometimes experiences.
“I still kind of blame myself. I know I didn’t do anything wrong, but I wasn’t able to protect him,” Haak said.
Even hearing about another’s good fortune can trigger the anger. Earlier this year, Sanford Health released a report on a “miracle child” who sustained significant injuries when her father drove over her with a tractor. The preschooler went home four weeks later.
Haak is happy for the family, but angry that God did not grant her a similar miracle.
“They say you get past the anger, but I can’t get past the anger,” she said.
However, she doesn’t wallow in it either or cry constantly, as she once did. She rolls up her sleeves and does what she can to comfort others who have also lost a child.