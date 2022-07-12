Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

07/11/22 04:07 CFS22-04279 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON

07/11/22 12:38 CFS22-04280 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

07/11/22 18:39 CFS22-04281 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

07/11/22 18:43 CFS22-04282 Mental Information/Administrative S HARTH AVE MADISON

07/11/22 18:58 CFS22-04283 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

07/11/22 20:13 CFS22-04285 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD HWY 34 MADISON

07/11/22 21:07 CFS22-04286 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

07/11/22 21:54 CFS22-04287 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 43.99547, -96.96353

07/11/22 22:25 CFS22-04288 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE

07/11/22 23:00 CFS22-04289 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

Total Records: 10