Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/09/22 00:05 CFS22-01923 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

04/09/22 01:38 CFS22-01924 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

04/09/22 01:40 CFS22-01925 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

04/09/22 01:43 CFS22-01926 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S UNION AVE MADISON

04/09/22 01:49 CFS22-01927 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

04/09/22 01:57 CFS22-01928 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON

04/09/22 08:22 CFS22-01929 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

04/09/22 10:15 CFS22-01930 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SD HWY 34

04/09/22 10:39 CFS22-01931 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD 233RD ST

04/09/22 11:35 CFS22-01933 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

04/09/22 11:57 CFS22-01934 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

04/09/22 12:11 CFS22-01935 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment NFD 230TH ST NUNDA

04/09/22 13:44 CFS22-01936 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

04/09/22 16:19 CFS22-01937 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

04/09/22 17:32 CFS22-01938 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON

04/09/22 17:51 CFS22-01939 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

04/09/22 17:56 CFS22-01940 Domestic Violent Arrest MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

04/09/22 18:57 CFS22-01941 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 236TH ST WENTWORTH

04/09/22 19:17 CFS22-01942 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

04/09/22 20:18 CFS22-01943 Agency Assist Arrest MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

04/09/22 20:27 CFS22-01944 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

04/09/22 21:52 CFS22-01945 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

04/09/22 22:46 CFS22-01946 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD INDUSTRY AVE MADISON

04/09/22 22:48 CFS22-01947 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

04/09/22 22:59 CFS22-01948 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

04/09/22 23:20 CFS22-01949 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

04/09/22 23:27 CFS22-01950 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative SD HWY 34

04/09/22 23:28 CFS22-01951 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

04/09/22 23:44 CFS22-01952 Alarm SW 1ST ST MADISON

04/09/22 23:54 CFS22-01953 Disorderly MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 30