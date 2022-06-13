Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

06/12/22 01:13 CFS22-03486 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

06/12/22 02:03 CFS22-03487 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

06/12/22 02:13 CFS22-03488 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

06/12/22 03:06 CFS22-03489 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/12/22 08:19 CFS22-03490 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

06/12/22 08:49 CFS22-03491 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO SD HWY 19

06/12/22 09:52 CFS22-03492 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH

06/12/22 11:32 CFS22-03493 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N CHICAGO AVE MADISON

06/12/22 11:53 CFS22-03494 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 457TH AVE MADISON

06/12/22 13:13 CFS22-03495 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO STATE PARK DR MADISON

06/12/22 16:05 CFS22-03496 Domestic Non-Violent Referred to Partner Agency N NUNDA PLACE SIOUX FALLS

06/12/22 16:46 CFS22-03497 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 43.893044, -96.92516 CHESTER

06/12/22 17:29 CFS22-03498 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/12/22 18:43 CFS22-03500 Traffic Stop Arrest LCSO 461ST AVE CHESTER

06/12/22 19:22 CFS22-03501 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD

06/12/22 19:49 CFS22-03502 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

06/12/22 19:52 CFS22-03503 MVA No Report Taken LCSO 461A AVE WENTWORTH

06/12/22 20:10 CFS22-03504 MVA Injury Reportable Signal 1 LCSO 233RD ST WENTWORTH

06/12/22 20:51 CFS22-03505 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/12/22 21:48 CFS22-03506 Mental Patient Transported MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

06/12/22 22:21 CFS22-03507 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/12/22 23:14 CFS22-03508 MVA LCSO 220TH ST VOLGA

Total Records: 22