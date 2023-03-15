One of Sioux Valley Energy’s guiding principles is community service—it’s the foundation of what many
of the Cooperative’s strategic objectives are built from. Strong communities—both economically and
One of Sioux Valley Energy’s guiding principles is community service—it’s the foundation of what many
of the Cooperative’s strategic objectives are built from. Strong communities—both economically and
socially—improve the lives of those who live in and around those areas. The Cooperative has long
supported growth and development in the Lake County area.
Sioux Valley Energy’s commitment continues yet today with its recently launched community and
economic development program called REVIVE 2030. The program aims to provide guidance, resources
and assistance to areas that want to revive and grow their communities.
SVE’s Brandon Lane and Jay Buchholz support the Cooperative’s REVIVE 2030 program. The two work
directly with area communities to help them accomplish their goals and initiatives. While there are
limited grant funds available, the program focuses more on “boots on the ground” help.
“There is so much more to economic development than just financial investment—it takes time,
dedication, and commitment and we are ready to be a strategic partner to help area communities reach
their goals.” said SVE CEO Tim McCarthy.
One of the financial tools Sioux Valley Energy provides to qualifying businesses and communities is the
Rural Electric Economic Development (REED) fund. REED provides business and community project
financing in partnership with commercial and other economic development lenders to leverage private
investment and make a difference in the region it serves. Established in 1996 and governed by 25
electric cooperatives (including Sioux Valley Energy), REED assists projects that promote growth and
contribute to job, business, and wealth creation, as well as improve the infrastructure, community
facilities/services and economic base of rural areas in South Dakota and Minnesota.
Since 1996, the REED Fund has invested nearly $115 million in the region through more than 375 loans
(several in SVE’s service territory). The REED Fund and partner lenders have combined to distribute
more than $946 million in economic investment. In addition, over 10,000 jobs have been impacted and
almost three million square feet of facilities have been constructed or renovated, mostly by non-profit
development corporations committed to helping the region grow.
If you want more information about the REED Fund, you can learn more at reedfund.coop. If you want
discuss community development in your area, call SVE’s Brandon Lane or Jay Buchholz at 800-234-1960.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.