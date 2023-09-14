zimmerman 4c cymk_7397 (copy)

Commissioner Adam Leighton, left, listens as Commissioner Dennis Slaughter asked a question about the Zimmermann Landing development During a 2021 meeting.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

After wrapping up their final piece of official business, the Lake County Planning Commission members wished each other farewell.

“It’s been an honor to work with you guys,” Planning Commission head Aaron Johnson said. “Good luck to you all.”