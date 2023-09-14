After wrapping up their final piece of official business, the Lake County Planning Commission members wished each other farewell.
“It’s been an honor to work with you guys,” Planning Commission head Aaron Johnson said. “Good luck to you all.”
Earlier this September, the Lake County Commission held the second reading of and approved an ordinance to dissolve the Planning Commission effective later this month. The ordinance will be effective Sept. 28 unless suspended by a referendum. The Planning Commission's Wednesday, Sept. 13, meeting was their last.
At their August meeting, the Planning Commission recommended this ordinance not be passed, but the County Commission is not required to follow the recommendations.
All but one county commissioners voted to enact this ordinance, including county commissioner and Planning Commission member Adam Leighton. Previously, Commissioner Dennis Slaughter voted to recommend that the ordinance be written, but he voted against the first reading, second reading and final approval of the ordinance. When asked why his vote changed after the meeting, he said he had no comment.
At the final Planning Commission meeting, Leighton, who voted to dissolve the Planning Commission, thanked the members of the board.
“You guys did a great job and we appreciate it,” Leighton said. “We’ll see how this new way goes and go from there. So, thank you.”
Charlie Johnson, a Lake County landowner and former commissioner, wrote a letter to the Planning Commission for their final meeting.
“I want to thank each and every one of you for your service to the residents of Lake County. Your dedication to researching and reviewing all aspects of zoning issues brought to your committee is truly appreciated,” Johnson wrote. “It is a sad day for local control and government that your panel is soon to be dissolved. Your many years of experience within and outside of zoning issues will be lost and set aside forever. This will be Lake County’s loss, which is truly unfortunate.”
The county commissioners and county staff have stated this decision will make the process faster for applicants, reduce the $9.2 million county budget by about $4,000 per year and reduce legal liability.
The County Commission convenes as the Board of Adjustment to make decisions regarding zoning issues. Though legally distinct, it is made of the same members and has different decision-making criteria. To make a zoning decision, the County Commission was required to receive a Planning Commission recommendation. The County Commission meets twice a month, but the Planning Commission met once a month. This difference meant the County Commission could meet as the Board of Adjustment once per month.
Under this process, applicants would only need to present their application at one government meeting, rather than two, and there would be two potential deadlines, rather than one, for applicants to meet.
“That would really speed the process up big-time,” said Commissioner Leighton, who is also on the Planning Commission, at a June meeting.
Aaron Johnson, the head of the Planning Commission, said in an earlier interview with the Madison Daily Leader that the longer timeline was important to give opponents and neighbors more time to learn about applications. It also gave the Planning Commission more time to consider all aspects of projects.
“Having time to research everything and come to a clear conclusion is of the utmost importance,” Johnson said. “I worry about projects getting rushed through or applications getting rushed through.”
The decision to dissolve the Planning Commission also consolidates all zoning decisions within the County Commission.
This means the new comprehensive zoning ordinance will only be considered by the County Commission rather than both boards, meaning the commissioners will not have to hold additional meetings outside their typical schedules.
Another Planning Commission member, Roger Albertson, said in a previous interview that he would prefer the County Commission give decision-making power to the Planning Commission. This would keep the Planning Commission members’ experience within the government.
“It’s kind of redundant to have both, I guess. And I can see doing away with one of the meetings, but it just seems like we have a really good Planning and Zoning Board,” Albertson said in an interview. “I hate to see it go away.”
Opponents of dissolving the Planning Commission, including several of its members, have said the decision might be related to the Planning Commission pushing back against the County Commission on carbon dioxide pipeline issues.
Earlier this summer, the Lake County Commission forbade the Planning Commission from discussing carbon dioxide pipeline issues after a joint meeting. This joint meeting had the two commissions running separate agendas for the same meeting, with the Lake County Commission voting to remove the pipeline from discussion and the Planning Commission voting to keep it there.
At the same meeting, the county commissioners discussed having an ordinance written to dissolve the Planning Commission. This ordinance was on the agenda before the commissions' agendas split.
The county commissioners stated there was no link between the issues.
Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust has previously said dissolving the Planning Commission has been discussed previously, though those discussions don’t appear in County Commission or Planning Commission minutes, which are available on the county’s website.
In his goodbye letter to the Planning Commission, Charlie Johnson thanked the board for speaking on carbon dioxide pipeline issues.
“I applaud your committee and foresight to ask for open discussion on pipeline issues,” Johnson said.
At their final meeting, the Planning Commission members approved two conditional use permits.