Jon Hunter begins the story of his newspaper career by talking about a personal attribute which some might consider a besetting sin, but which he considers a gift – curiosity.
“When I was a little boy, I would follow my dad around and watch what he did,” Hunter said. His father, Merrill Hunter, was the publisher of the Madison Daily Leader from 1966-1990.
By doing so, he began to realize that he had an innate curiosity about things. He even made that pronouncement when he was about three or four, saying, “I am a curious boy.”
“That’s the truth. I’m a curious person. The newspaper is the best place to be if you’re curious,” Hunter observed.
To be good in the industry, a journalist needs to observe, question and learn. Hunter believes that’s true whether the individual is writing stories, engaged in photo journalism or writing editorials as he did for more than three decades.
He learned this not only from his dad, but also from his uncle. Cornelius Hunter – known as “Corny” when he worked for the Leader from 1947 to 1952 and “Neil” during his long journalistic career in Michigan – didn’t set aside his profession when he returned to Madison for family visits.
“He would come out here, drag out the last manual typewriter in the place and put a pencil behind his ear,” Hunter recalled. “He would walk down Egan Avenue and by noon he’d have three stories.”
His uncle would go to the hotel, which has since burned, or stop by the bus station to see who had arrived. He’d strike up conversations with people and discover things about them they didn’t consider to be remarkable, but which he could craft into a story.
“There are so many interesting stories in a community our size. We’ve told them for 140 years and there’s more to go,” Hunter said.
He began to list questions that he has even now, more than a year after selling the paper which had been in his family for three generations. It was purchased by his grandfather, a 57-year-old city editor from Michigan, in 1947.
The Lake Area Improvement Corporation is trying to start a day care – how is that going to work? The oldest barn in Lake County was destroyed by the derecho – what did it look like? How was it constructed?
Hunter is curious about Dakota State University’s artificial intelligence program, and wonders how gravity works with water and sewer systems in this flat region of the country.
“As an editorial writer, I’m obligated to look into different things,” he said. With that obligation comes both opportunity and responsibility.
“You have a front-row seat to the spirit of the community,” Hunter stated.
That front-row seat comes with the chance to meet people and to make friends. Hunter met journalist George Plimpton, whose book “Paper Lion” was the basis of a film staring Alan Alda, when he accompanied his dad to a presentation at the high school in 1972. He met Sen. John Thune when Thune first ran for office, which led to a longtime friendship.
However, on occasion, that obligation also requires a newspaper to hold up a mirror which shows the community something it doesn’t want to see.
“There were several times when I would call a newsmaker and say, “I don’t want you to be surprised by this,’” Hunter recalled.
Whether shining a spotlight on a community’s strengths or drawing attention to challenges the community faces, Hunter believes, a newspaper helps to build a community.
“It contributes to the fabric of what a community it. A good newspaper brings a community together,” he stated.
Hunter served as the publisher of the Madison Daily Leader from 1990-2021. He was recently inducted into the South Dakota Newspaper Association’s Hall of Fame.