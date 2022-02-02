Tru Shrimp announced on Wednesday the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) after indicating in January plans to offer common stock, having filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company announced an IPO of 1.5 million units at a price between $9 and $11 per unit. The decision to move from being a private company to public ownership is generally made to raise money for growth and expansion.
The prospectus developed earlier to provide investors with information indicates the company intends to use proceeds from the IPO to finalize engineering for the Madison Bay Harbor and to complete the construction bid process.
It further indicates, “We estimate needing approximately $75 to $80 million in additional funds to construct Madison Bay Harbor, but we have not yet obtained bids to confirm our estimates.”
Tru Shrimp was initially started as a division of Ralco Nutrition, Inc., in December 2014 after the company licensed the super intense shallow water raceway technology developed at Texas A&M. This became the basis of the company’s Tidal Basin technology which is now being used to grow shrimp to 21 grams in less than 60 days.
Tru Shrimp was incorporated as an independent company in February 2017. Since its inception, approximately $70 million has been invested in research and in the development of the Tidal Basin aquaculture platform. This includes $11 million for the Balaton Bay Reef, a pilot production facility used to verify the technology and processes.
Construction of the Madison Bay Harbor was announced in January 2019. Since that time, the company has been involved in seeking investors, and the project has been scaled down from 144 Tidal Basins to 36.
The project is now described as “an approximately 191,000 square foot bio-secure facility housing 36 Tidal basins, each holding 62,968 gallons of shrimp habitat marine water.” The campus is also expected to include a shrimp processing facility, offices, and other support systems.
SEC documents indicate the company hopes to break ground for the Madison Bay Harbor in 2022.
Madison Bay Harbor is expected to produce 1.3 million pounds of unprocessed shrimp or 790,000 pounds of processed shrimp annually. However, chitosan which is processed from the shells which the shrimp molt while growing is expected to be the primary source of revenue.
The company announced that it has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BTRU” and its warrants to purchase common stock under the ticker symbol “BTRUW.” Book runners – or lead managers – for the IPO are Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Maxim Group, LLC, of New York, N.Y.