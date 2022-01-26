The long and winding road that Tru Shrimp has traveled in finding investors since announcing the Madison Bay Harbor took another turn last week.
In a press release, the company announced it has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposing to offer common stock on the Nasdaq. Neither the number of shares to be offered nor the price range has been determined.
While the registration statement relating to the initial public offering has been filed, it has not become effective, the press release stated. The company declined to be interviewed or to comment on this development.
Since the initial announcement in January 2019 that Tru Shrimp would build a facility in Madison to raise shrimp using indoor, shallow water basins, the company has been engaged in seeking investors. In an interview in December 2020, CEO Michael Ziebell credited the pandemic with creating a challenging environment for doing this.
“Investors want to come and see the technology. They want to see the Tidal Basins,” he said, explaining that COVID-19 had curtailed travel.
In response to the unexpected difficulties encountered in making the leap from research to commercialization, the company scaled back the project. Originally, the Madison Bay Harbor carried a pricetag of $300 million and was expected to produce 8 million pounds of shrimp annually.
In 2020, Ziebell said the facility was scaled back to 36 basins with a projected cost of $100 million. Madison Bay Harbor is now expected to produce 1.3 million pounds of unprocessed shrimp or 790,000 pounds of processed shrimp annually.
The delay has brought an unexpected silver lining. Company officials learned that with the processes developed to raise antibiotic-free shrimp quickly, the shrimp might end up being a secondary source of revenue, not the primary source.
Shells which the growing shrimp molt contain chitin, which can be processed into chitosan. Because the shrimp are raised in a controlled environment, the chitosan could have biomedical and pharmaceutical uses.
“Quite frankly, we’re food people, and we have to find people to guide us through it,” Ziebell said in 2020.
Documents filed with the SEC indicate the company found the assistance needed in Parimer Scientific. Based in South Carolina, the company was started, according to the company website, “to help small businesses and academia cost-effectively scale new innovation from the laboratory to commercial production.”
SEC documents indicate Tru Shrimp contracted with Parimer Scientific to develop high grade chitosan products from the exoskeleton material – or shells – and develop processes, procedures and equipment for commercial production of those products. The company projects that once Madison Bay Harbor is at capacity, the sale of chitosan and chitosan derivatives will generate $21 million.
By contrast, Tru Shrimp expects to generate $12.4 million in revenue from the sale of shrimp once Madison Bay Harbor is operating at capacity. An additional $3 million will be obtained through the sale of a shrimp protein emulsion, made from processing shrimp heads and shrimp that are not salable, to the pet food market.
Tru Shrimp describes itself in the SEC documents as “an early-stage seafood and biopolymer production company pioneering the development and commercialization of a scalable, shallow-water indoor aquaculture platform.”
The vision stated is for the company “to become one of the premier domestic producers of premium positioned shrimp and one of the only domestic FDA-registered at-scale producers of chitosan and subsequent chitosan derivatives.”
Madison Bay Harbor is described as a bio-secure facility housing 36 Tidal Basins, a shrimp processing facility, offices and other support systems, including a water engineering center. Proceeds from the initial public offering will be used to finalize engineering for the facility and complete the construction bid process.
SEC documents state, “We estimate needing approximately $75 to $80 million in additional funds to construct Madison Bay Harbor, but we have not yet obtained bids to confirm our estimates.”
Among the risks listed in the documents is an inability to raise the additional funds or higher costs for construction and operation than projected.
Other risks include an accumulated deficit of $33.4 million, a limited operating history, limited experience in producing chitosan, and a list of factors over which they have no control. These include the market for shrimp and chitosan, possible supply interruptions of larvae, and the possibility that disease could disrupt production.
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Heartland Consumers Power District provided $6.5 million to Lake Area Improvement Corporation, which loaned the funds to Tru Shrimp for the Madison Bay Harbor. SEC documents indicate the company hopes to break ground in 2022.